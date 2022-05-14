ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billerica, MA

Off night leads Girls team to first loss

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBILLERICA – All season long, the Shawsheen Tech Girls Lacrosse team had responded to every challenge in front of them, rattling off eight straight wins to start the season. On Monday night, however, the Rams finally tasted defeat, dropping an 11-6 decision to CAC rival Essex Tech in a road game...

Arlington frustrates Reading again in baseball

READING — On Monday afternoon Reading and Arlington put on another classic that they have specialized in over the past two seasons and for the fourth straight time an Arlington home run was the difference maker in its 7-6 win. The win just about wraps up the ML Liberty...
READING, MA
nshoremag.com

11 Great Burgers to Try North of Boston

Many states and restaurants claim to be the birthplace of the hamburger. However, we believe the exact origins are less important than the results: Flavorful meat patties sandwiched inside a soft roll, with an almost endless array of possible toppings. From the simplest burger at a cookout to an over-the-top creation at a specialty restaurant, burgers come in varieties to suit ever taste and temperament.
BOSTON, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Sixties Ball At The Burlington Mall

How many Bedford Citizen readers remember the wonderful ball that took up the entire main mall floor from one end to the other?. That was back in the early days of the “new mall” that had appeared between Bedford, Burlington, and Lexington. Swing dancing was still popular, and dancers were thrilled to have a new venue right down the road!
BURLINGTON, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 3 $100,000 prizes won Monday; sold in Lowell, Salisbury and Great Barrington

The top lottery prizes in Massachusetts Monday were three $100,000 winners. One of the tickets was for the game “Massachusetts Millionaires’ Club” and it was sold at a Shell gas station in Great Barrington. Another $100,000 winning ticket was sold at Dicks Variety North in Salisbury. It was for the game Mass Cash. And the final $100,000 winning ticket was for the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker.” It was sold at King Liquors in Lowell.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
NECN

Potential For Damaging Winds, Hail on Monday

We have a mild and humid afternoon to wrap up our weekend. Still above average, our highs are staying in the upper 70s to low 80s Sunday. We don’t get nearly as hot as yesterday when we broke new heat records, from northern New England and into the south. Manchester, New Hampshire, saw 91 after having 81 as its highest temperature on record back in 2018. Our high in Boston tied our previous 86 degree mark of 1979 and on it goes to other cities across the region.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Hundreds of Malden high schoolers walk out in solidarity with teachers

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of students walked out of class in Malden Monday in solidarity with their teachers. SKY7 HD flew over the Salem Street high school where the students showed their support for more than 100 teachers and staff were told their employment was not being renewed. The...
MALDEN, MA
liveboston617.org

Boston Fire Responds to Level 2 Hazmat on Methadone Mile

At approximately 09:15 hours earlier today, May 16 2022, Boston Firefighters responded to the area or 90 Southampton Street on Methadone Mile for reports of a motor vehicle accident with injuries. When companies arrived on scene, they located a SUV with heavy front end damage along with a tractor trailer...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Truck rolls over, spills gravel in Waltham

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A truck hauling gravel rolled over and spilled its load on a highway in Waltham on Monday morning. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of the highway at Route 20 found a dump truck resting on its side and a massive pile of what appeared to be gravel in a grassy area.
WALTHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Boston makes top 20 in ranking of America’s ‘best places to live’

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston does better than all but a handful of cities in a new ranking of America’s “Best Places To Live.” U.S. News & World Report came up with its list by looking at the 150 most populous metro areas. Boston finished 18th. “To make the top of the list, a place had to have good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and a high quality of life,” U.S. News wrote. Boston performed the best in the areas of desirability, job market and quality of life, while getting a middling grade for value, given the sky-high price of real estate in the area. Huntsville, Alabama was first on the list, followed by Colorado Springs and Green Bay, Wisconsin. Portland, Maine was ranked eighth. Manchester, New Hampshire was ranked 60th and Worcester was 69th. Click here to see the full ranking. Last fall, Boston was ranked the 43rd-best place to retire by U.S. News.  
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

You can now order a 3rd round of free at-home COVID tests from the post office

BOSTON (CBS) — Need more rapid COVID tests? Americans can now order a third round of testing kits from the post office. “Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order a 3rd round of free at-home tests,” the government’s COVID.gov website stated Monday. “Order yours today.” This time, orders will include eight rapid antigen COVID-19 tests, which is double the amount provided in previous rounds. They’ll come in two separate packages, shipped for free, each with their own tracking numbers. Click here to order your tests. COVID cases are on the rise in Massachusetts. In Hopkinton, town officials are urging people to mask up indoors again. The positivity rate for Massachusetts as of Monday was 8.48%.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Lacrosse
Sports
Boston 25 News WFXT

Missing Billerica man found safe

BILLERICA, Mass. — A missing Billerica man has been found safe, police said. Police sought the public’s help in finding 50-year-old John Anderson, who was last seen leaving his home Thursday night. In a release, police stated that Anderson suffers from bipolar disorder and is currently off his...
BILLERICA, MA
Boston Globe

Here’s the 2022 Boston food truck schedule

Plus, we want to know your favorite food truck in Boston. As the weather gets warmer, you may wish to dine outdoors, and Boston’s lively food truck scene is a great way to get a quick bite to eat. This season’s food truck season has already begun, and it...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Off-duty Massachusetts police officer killed in rollover crash on Route 3 in Hingham

HINGHAM, Mass. — A member of the Randolph Police Department in Massachusetts is dead after he was involved in a rollover crash on Route 3 in Hingham. Randolph police Chief Anthony Marag said Officer Michael D. Beal, a 35-year veteran of the department, died of the injuries he suffered in a crash involving another vehicle Saturday morning on Route 3 by the Derby Street exit, which is Exit 36.
HINGHAM, MA
NECN

FIRST ALERT: Severe Weather Possible Monday

We’ll remain mostly cloudy through Sunday evening with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the forecast across the south, more scattered in nature north, as a weak upper level system passes through the region. The shower threat will diminish overnight, but we will remain mostly cloudy with some fog developing...
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Nearly 30 arrests made as crowds fill Hampton Beach over hot weekend

HAMPTON, N.H. — Nearly 30 arrests were made over the weekend at Hampton Beach, as crowds gathered amid the first summer-like weather of the year. Hampton police said there were issues with some groups of young people who planned over social media to meet at the beach. "Throughout most...
HAMPTON, NH
worcestermag.com

St. Joseph’s Abbey to close Spencer Brewery

SPENCER — The first and only certified U.S. Trappist brewery is closing. The monks of St. Joseph’s Abbey announced Saturday that they would cease operations at Spencer Brewery, which opened its 36,000-square-foot brewery on the picturesque monastery grounds in 2014. “After more than a year of consultation and...
SPENCER, MA

