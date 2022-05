FLINT, MI -- A juror in a bellwether Flint water crisis civil trial has tested positive for COVID-19, putting the case on hold for at least the rest of this week. U.S. District Court Judge Judith E. Levy on Tuesday, May 17, told attorneys involved in the case that she will advise other members of the 10-person jury about the positive test and require them to be tested as well before finalizing plans to resume the trial on Monday, May 23, according to an advisory from the court.

FLINT, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO