NORTON SHORES – The Mona Shores baseball team has emerged as one of the top teams in Division 1 this season with a 23-4 overall record. One of the top performers for the Sailors has been senior infielder Aaron Piasecki, who recently returned from a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow and is currently one of the team leaders in batting average (.474), runs scored (33) and stolen bases (33).

NORTON SHORES, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO