Flood Warning issued for Fulton, Sharp by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 15:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dunklin; Pemiscot The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Mississippi County in eastern Arkansas Southwestern Pemiscot County in southeastern Missouri Southeastern Dunklin County in southeastern Missouri * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 322 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gosnell, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Blytheville, Gosnell, Steele, Cooter, Holland, Calumet, Woodland Corner, Yarbro, Rives, West Hermondale, Cotton Plant, Samford, New Survey, Channel, Gilbert, Denton, Gobler, Covington, Hermondale and Temples Corner. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO