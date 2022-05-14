Classical guitar trio to perform featuring SPCAA instructor

Alex Ackerman and Syracuse Crunch Chief Operating Officer Jim Sarosy chat about all things Crunch. They lookback at how far the team has come since the AHL shut down in March of 2020 and a season without fans in 2020-21. The two highlight how strange it’s been to have a lack of interaction between the organization, fans, players, and sponsors. They also celebrate the return of fans to the arena and the necessary escapism hockey allows. Jim runs through all of the logistics, changes, and challenges the team has faced over the past year, but never allows the amazing reality of the present day to fade too much, “we’re here on May 15th. We made it to this date so far. The fact that we came from there to here is what I’m most proud of. We’re still doing what we set out to do.”

