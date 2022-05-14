ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Classical guitar trio to perform featuring SPCAA instructor

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago

St. Peter’s Community Arts Academy hosts Trio – Ghidorah, a classical guitar trio, for a free performance on Sunday, May 22, at 3:30 pm. A freewill offering will be taken for the musicians, but is not mandatory. The trio is made up of Ken Luk, Bernardo...

www.fingerlakes1.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHEC TV-10

Rochester Twilight Festival returns this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The MVP Healthcare Rochester Twilight Festival is back this weekend. Some of the very best cyclists from around the world will compete in the Twilight Criterium through Downtown Rochester. The USA Track and Field National Masters Mile and the Rochester Mile Running Race will also...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Lunar eclipse turns moon red over Rochester

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Two viewers, Nicole Thering and Cole Adams, sent in photos of the total lunar eclipse that happened at 10:27 p.m. on Sunday. The eclipse turned the moon red in color. A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth aligns between the sun and the moon as...
ROCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Women’s Foundation of Genesee Valley to host ‘A Purse for Change’ fundraiser

The Women’s Foundation of Genesee Valley is powering forward and continuing to support local women and girls by hosting its 16th annual A Purse for Change Auction at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4. This year’s event will be hosted at the Temple B’rith Kodesh synagogue, 2131 Elmwood Ave., Rochester, NY 14618. All proceeds will benefit and support women and girls living in the Greater Rochester area and surrounding counties.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Entertainment
City
Rochester, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Genesee Valley QuiltFest being held at RIT

The Genesee Valley Quilt Club (GVQC), in collaboration with the Finger Lakes Chapter of Quilts of Valor Foundation (QOVF), will pay tribute to local a veteran and GVQC member Elsie Cond at an awards ceremony on May 19 at 6:30 p.m. The ceremony is part of GVQC’s QuiltFest, being held at the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Gordon Field House from May 20 to May 22. QuiltFest features thousands of quilts representing all styles and genres of quilting as well as quilt-related vendors, lectures, and workshops.
ROCHESTER, NY
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Rochester, New York

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Rochester is one of upstate New York's most pleasant cities, with a variety of intriguing attractions. High Falls, plunging 95 feet over a cliff ledge in the heart of downtown, is one of the most spectacular features. The city also has a vast number of well-preserved ancient buildings, excellent museums, and fantastic places to drink and dine. New York's Rochester Is addicted to good coffee, so plan your next visit accordingly.
westsidenewsny.com

Aurora House lights the night

Luminaries will light up Pineway Ponds Park in Spencerport on Saturday, May 21, in memory of those lost by family members and friends. The event begins at 7 p.m. with light refreshments and the opportunity to learn more about Aurora House. The luminaries will be placed around the pond and lit at dusk; visitors are invited to stroll the walkway.
SPENCERPORT, NY
iheart.com

WHITE SUPREMACIST WANTED TO HUNT BLACK PEOPLE IN ROCHESTER

He wanted to hunt black people on the streets of Rochester. The white supremacist from by Binghamton, the one who attacked the Tops in Buffalo, the one who killed 10 and wounded 3, who shouted the n-word at people as he gunned them down. Rochester was his first choice. In...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philip Glass
News 8 WROC

East Cutting Edge barbershop recognized by New York State

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — East High School was recognized by the state Monday for it’s one-of-a-kind, on-campus barbershop. The East Cutting Edge barbershop opened last October. It offers free haircuts to students, along with mentorship and guidance. The New York State School Boards Association recognized the barbershop Monday, saying it provides a safe environment for […]
POLITICS
westsidenewsny.com

Participants needed for The Great American “Poppy-Off”

The Ferris Goodridge American Legion Family is holding a fundraiser on Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Post, 691 Trimmer Road, Spencerpoort. Called The Great American “Poppy-Off,” the event will be a team challenge. The Legion Family is looking for 10 or more...
SPENCERPORT, NY
gvhealthnews.com

Nurse practitioner joins Shortsville Family Practice

Family Nurse Practitioner Renee Morano recently joined UR Medicine Thompson Health’s Shortsville Family Practice. Morano, a Fairport resident, has more than 20 years of experience as a family nurse practitioner, most recently at Hamilton College Health Center in Clinton, in the Mohawk Valley area. She earned her master’s degree...
SHORTSVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classical Guitar#Contemporary Music#American Music#Art#Spcaa#Community Arts Academy#The Arts Academy#Stravinsky Mozart#Bloomsburg University#Alfred University#Suny Geneseo#Latin American#Fingerlakes1 Com App
chronicle-express.com

Penn Yan history: May headlines from the past 150 years

The Chronicle-Express -- Consolidation, January 1, 1926, of the Yates County Chronicle (1824) and the Penn Yan Express (1866); the Rushville Chronicle (1905) and the Gorham New Age (1902) The Yates County History Center’s volunteers have gleaned these entries for your enjoyment from their digitized newspapers. You can access them...
PENN YAN, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather In-Depth: Ingredients for a cold night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Only two days ago we had summer weather here in Western New York, but tonight we are talking about temperatures that are going to be dropping into the 30s. It is interesting to note that the record low temperature for Wednesday morning is 30 degrees,...
ROCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1.com

SYRACUSE SPEAKS: Looking Towards Game Five with Jim Sarosy (podcast)

Alex Ackerman and Syracuse Crunch Chief Operating Officer Jim Sarosy chat about all things Crunch. They lookback at how far the team has come since the AHL shut down in March of 2020 and a season without fans in 2020-21. The two highlight how strange it’s been to have a lack of interaction between the organization, fans, players, and sponsors. They also celebrate the return of fans to the arena and the necessary escapism hockey allows. Jim runs through all of the logistics, changes, and challenges the team has faced over the past year, but never allows the amazing reality of the present day to fade too much, “we’re here on May 15th. We made it to this date so far. The fact that we came from there to here is what I’m most proud of. We’re still doing what we set out to do.”
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
FingerLakes1.com

GIRLS LACROSSE ON FL1 RADIO: Penn Yan hosts Pal-Mac in final game of regular season on Wednesday (webcast)

FL1 Radio is live from Penn Yan as the Mustangs welcome the Pal-Mac Red Raiders for Girls Finger Lakes League lacrosse action on Wednesday! With sectionals on the horizon, both teams are looking to finish their regular season strong! Ted Baker and Nate Sharman will have the call live from the stadium. Pregame coverage begins at 5:50 with the opening draw scheduled for 6 p.m.!
PENN YAN, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Syracuse Mets fall to Bisons in series opener

The Syracuse Mets fell to the Buffalo Bisons, 9-3, in the series opener on Tuesday night at Sahlen Field. Rob Zastryzny got the start for Syracuse and allowed a pair of runs on five hits over 3.2 innings while walking one and striking out two. Veteran reliever Tommy Hunter made his first appearance of the season and gave up five runs (three earned) and recorded just two outs. Eric Orze and R.J. Alvarez also allowed a run in relief.
SYRACUSE, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Cristina Domingues Leaving Spectrum News: Where Is the Veteran News Anchor Going?

Cristina Domingues has spent the last four years of a two-decade-long career at Spectrum News in Rochester. Not only has she presented groundbreaking reports, but this journalist’s story is also an inspiration. So Rochester residents were disappointed when Cristina Domingues announced that she is leaving Spectrum News. The usual questions soon followed. Her followers want to know why she is leaving Spectrum News and where she is going next. Fortunately for those who follow her career, Cristina Domingues answered several questions and hinted at something big in the future.
ROCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

78K+
Followers
19K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy