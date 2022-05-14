BRUINS AND HURRICANES SET FOR GAME 7 CLASH

Alright, folks – exhale. Ahead of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, if you’ve been paying attention, anyway, you knew fans were in for an absolute treat. With eight teams in the Eastern Conference eclipsing the 100-point mark in the regular season, it looked like a whale of an opening-round without a bad matchup, save for maybe the colossal unit that is the Colorado Avalanche against the severely-banged-up Nashville Predators. Fans were not disappointed — what a first-round it was. The other seven series went at least six games, and five of them saw a decisive Game 7. This includes the Carolina Hurricanes , who got to experience a much-needed exorcism of demons, taking down a rival that had twice eliminated them from the postseason, in back-to-back years in 2019 and 2020, the Boston Bruins.

