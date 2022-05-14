ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

BRUINS AND HURRICANES SET FOR GAME 7 CLASH

markerzone.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes are meeting in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the fifth time since 1999 and for the second time, the series has gone the distance. But how did we get here?. On home ice, the Hurricanes took a 2-0 series lead after beating the...

www.markerzone.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Bruins, Penguins, Kings

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, what’s next for the Toronto Maple Leafs after a disappointing Game 7 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning? Some insiders think there should be a change. Others aren’t so sure. Meanwhile, what comes next for the Boston Bruins after they lost to the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Patrice Bergeron staying?
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

Wild’s 3 Most Disappointing Players of the 2022 Playoffs

The Minnesota Wild’s season ended much sooner than anyone wanted or expected after falling in Game 6 to the St. Loius Blues. A number of things went wrong for the team throughout the series. After losing Game 1, they seemed to get their act together for Games 2 and 3. However, it would be short-lived as they lost Games 4, 5, and 6. Games 1 and 6 were by far the worst performances of the series.
NHL
markerzone.com

CALGARY FLAMES' AHL AFFILIATE REPORTEDLY RELOCATING OUT OF STOCKTON

The Stockton Heat, AHL Affiliate of the Calgary Flames, are reportedly on the move next season. After seven seasons in Stockton, California the Flames apparently wish for their affiliate to be closer to home. It only makes sense, as calling guys up & sending them down can have varying levels of urgency. So expedited travel & the limiting of international travel would certainly make things easier.
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Raleigh, NC
Sports
markerzone.com

CHRIS KREIDER SNIPES TRISTAN JARRY EARLY IN GAME 7 (VIDEO)

It did not take long for the Rangers welcomed Jarry to the playoff series. On a nice setup on a 2 on 1, Zibanejad set up Kreider beautifully then Chris Kreider did what he tends to do and... Naturally & as you'd expect, JARRY. JARRY. JARRY. chants erupted shortly thereafter...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Early Playoff Exit Due to Sweeney’s Trade Deadline Decisions

Entering the 2022 trade deadline on March 21, there were several needs that the Boston Bruins had. General manager Don Sweeney was looking to add some combination of a left-shot defenseman, a second-line center, a top-six right-wing, and some toughness on the roster, mainly on the backend on defense. Expected...
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

NHL ANNOUNCES FINALISTS FOR THE BILL MASTERTON TROPHY

The National Hockey League announced the three nominees for the Bill Masterton Trophy on Monday morning. The Bill Masterton Trophy is given annually to "player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to ice hockey." This year's nominees are: New York Islanders defenceman Zdeno Chara, Philadelphia Flyers...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrei Svechnikov
Person
Vincent Trocheck
Person
Tony Deangelo
markerzone.com

PITTSBURGH'S SALARY CAP SITUATION LEADING TO TOUGH DECISIONS; CROSBY NOT PLEASED

As is the nature of the salary cap era of the NHL, the Pittsburgh Penguins are under serious pressure to shed cap space. After a disappointing series defeat to the New York Rangers, the Penguins' offseason is sure to be a busy one. Per CapFriendly, they have a little over $32M coming off their books with the following NHL contracts expiring:
PITTSBURGH, PA
markerzone.com

SECOND ROUND SCHEDULE FOR THE 2022 STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

The second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs is set to get underway on Tuesday night and just as a reminder, here are the four matchups. Carolina vs New York, Florida vs Tampa Bay, Colorado vs St. Louis, and Calgary vs Edmonton. Let's take a look at the full...
NHL
markerzone.com

LEAFS FANS SEEM TO BE HANDLING GAME 7 DEFEAT REALLY WELL (VIDEO)

Spoiler Alert: Leafs fans are not actually handling the defeat well. But after another year of heartbreak & misery, fans of hockey's grandest organization are nearing a breaking point. Rather than take out their frustrations on their pillows or, I don't know, throwing axes at targets on the wall, Maple Leaf fans have taken it upon themselves to fist-fight one another:
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup Playoffs#The Boston Bruins#Espn#Sportsnet
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Changes To Coaching Staff

VEGAS (May 16, 2022) - Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, May 16, changes to the team's coaching staff: Pete DeBoer has been relieved of his coaching duties. "We would like to thank Pete DeBoer for his commitment to the Vegas Golden Knights over the past three...
NHL
Yardbarker

Hurricanes Answered Some Important Questions With Round One Win

Alright, folks – exhale. Ahead of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, if you’ve been paying attention, anyway, you knew fans were in for an absolute treat. With eight teams in the Eastern Conference eclipsing the 100-point mark in the regular season, it looked like a whale of an opening-round without a bad matchup, save for maybe the colossal unit that is the Colorado Avalanche against the severely-banged-up Nashville Predators. Fans were not disappointed — what a first-round it was. The other seven series went at least six games, and five of them saw a decisive Game 7. This includes the Carolina Hurricanes , who got to experience a much-needed exorcism of demons, taking down a rival that had twice eliminated them from the postseason, in back-to-back years in 2019 and 2020, the Boston Bruins.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
Yardbarker

Rangers’ Stars Rebounding vs. Penguins Saved Season

The New York Rangers pulled off an incredible comeback after losing three of their first four games in their first-round series against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Though the Rangers’ star players struggled early in the series, New York’s top players rose to the challenge and delivered in the clutch, carrying the Rangers to three consecutive come-from-behind victories to advance to the second round of the playoffs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
markerzone.com

CROSBY AND SULLIVAN RIP HELMET RULE

Game 7 OT loss - that can sting. Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan was measured in his responses to the media in his post-game availability, but he was clearly upset about one play in particular. In the third period, Penguins' defenseman Marcus Pettersson got wrapped up with Rangers' forward Alexis Lafreniere behind the net. In the skirmish, Petterson's helmet comes off.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy