California Coastal Commission denies desalination plant permit

Cover picture for the articleThe California Coastal Commission has rejected a planned $1.4 billion desalination plant in Orange County over environmental concerns, despite the state’s ongoing drought conditions. [The Guardian]. More than two decades ago, desalination company Poseidon Water sought to build two plants in California — one in Carlsbad and one...

Matthew McKemy
3d ago

This is truly Orwellian. Climate change is hurting the ocean so we can’t approve the plant? Put people ahead of imaginary damage. Or consider the entire ecosystem and how this would benefit the Colorado river depletion by lessening SoCal dependence. Ideology is trumping science here.

joe
3d ago

So… When there’s not enough water, and we can’t pull it from the ocean because of environmental issues… We all move to? Hey Mississippi has a lot of water! That sounds like a great idea… WTF… so shortsighted…

Kim Eatmon
3d ago

Well then Southern California better start the native American rain Dance and or move east. There's no way to get water from a desert and that's what southern CA is.

