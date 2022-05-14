ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

20 injured in Milwaukee shootings after Bucks playoff game

By Associated Press
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE — Twenty people were injured in two shootings in downtown Milwaukee near an entertainment district where thousands had been watching the Bucks lose to the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference semifinals, authorities said. None of the injuries from either shooting after...

Related
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

6-year-old boy shot in the head in Pittsburgh

A 6-year-old boy was in critical condition after suffering an apparent accidental gunshot wound to the head Sunday, Pittsburgh police said. The incident was reported shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Johnston Avenue in the city’s Glen Hazel neighborhood. The boy was taken to an undisclosed...
PITTSBURGH, PA

