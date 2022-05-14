Abortion Rights Supporters Gather At Oklahoma State Capitol

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled against a mother who sued the town of Granite after a headstone fell on her son. According to court documents, Tori Kamphaus and her son attended a funeral at the Granite City Cemetery in March 2018. As her son was walking in the cemetery, he touched a headstone and it toppled onto him, crushing both of his legs, court documents report.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO