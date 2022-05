Two Sumner residents were taken into custody for violating a no contact order on Friday. A Sumner Officer was dropping off evidence in Waverly on Friday when he witnessed 40 year old Rusty Surovik and 33 year old Angelina Martinez walking along Highway 3. The officer had prior knowledge of a no contact order between the two and confirmed it was still in place with dispatch. He then took both subjects into custody. They were transferred to the Bremer County Jail.

