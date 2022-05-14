ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

NYC overnight shootings leave one dead, 4 injured

By Dean Balsamini
New York Post
 3 days ago

A 27-year-old man Bronx man was killed and four others hurt in at least four shootings across the city overnight, police said.

Miguel Rodriguez, of East 137th Street, died after he was shot in the head inside Joyce Kilmer Park in the Bronx, police said. Cops responding to a 911 call of a shooting at around 2 a.m. found the victim inside the park at the corner of East 161st Street and Grand Concourse, authorities said.

Rodriguez was pronounced dead at Lincoln Hospital. There have been no arrests.

Around 3 a.m., also in the Bronx, a 35-year-old man was shot in the right leg and a 21-year-old was shot in the right arm during a dispute on East 176th Street and Webster Avenue in Tremont, cops said.

Police are looking for a man in his 30s, wearing dark clothing, who ran from the scene following the shooting. The victims went to St. Barnabas Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

A 27-year-old man died after being shot in the head inside Joyce Kilmer Park in the Bronx.
Seth Gottfried for NY Post
Two teens were shot on Park Avenue and Marcus Garvey Boulevard in Brooklyn.
Wayne Carrington for NY Post

In Brooklyn, two teens were wounded Friday during a beef in Bedford-Stuyvesant, police said.

Cops said a teen gunman wearing a red sweatshirt shot a 16-year-old in the right hand and a 15-year-old in the left ankle on Park Avenue and Marcus Garvey Boulevard at 10:25 p.m. The 16-year-old victim was taken to Maimonides Hospital and the 15-year-old went to Cornell Hospital, both with non-life-threatening injuries, cops said. There are no arrests.

booom
3d ago

all you democratic voters haven't even begun to see the crime,just wait until all these illegal immigrants get settled in then y'all will see the love of your open border policies

Joel Moss
3d ago

Welcome to the NYC disaster which has erupted under a liberal policy which cares more for the criminals then the victims courts let criminals out without any consequences police are not allowed to do their job and politicians only care about getting elected

Tiffany Richards
3d ago

This needs to stop. It's getting out of control. Especially with these teenagers getting shot. It's not even Summer yet.

