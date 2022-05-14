ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is Lil Keed’s brother Lil Gotit?

By Caroline Peacock
 3 days ago
LIL Keed's brother Lil Gotit broke the devastating news to the world that the rapper had passed away on May 14, 2022.

The brothers collaborated on a number of songs, including Now We Are Getting Money and Dead Doc.

Semaja Zair Render, known professionally as Lil Gotit, is a 22-year-old American rapper, singer, and songwriter.

The name Lil Gotit was reportedly derived from Maja Gotit, a nickname inspired by him "having everything".

Born on August 6, 1999, in Atlanta, Georgia, Lil Gotit is the youngest of seven children.

After dropping out of high school during freshman year, the rapper moved to Cleveland Avenue.

He began collaborating with his brother Lil Keed and started to release songs.

The rapper's music first became popular in some of Atlanta's best nightclubs, but now his audience is quickly expanding as he becomes well-known on YouTube - most of his videos have over 2 million views.

In 2018, he signed with YSL after a mixtape got the attention of the Young Thug, the founder of the record label.

Lil Gotit's most popular songs include Playa Chanel, Bet Up and Bricks in the Attic among a few others.

So far he has collaborated with Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna, Lil Mosey, Slimelife Shawty, Hoodrich Pablo Juan, Guap Tarantino and his brother.

What did Lil Gotit say about Lil Keed's death?

Lil Gotit took to Instagram on May 14, 2022, to deliver the tragic news that his brother had passed away.

Alongside a picture of Lil Keed, the rapper wrote: “Can’t believe I seened u die today bro I did all my cries I know what u want me to do and that’s go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy."

The 24-year-old leaves behind a daughter, Naychur.

A cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

What is Lil Gotit's net worth?

According to networthleaks.com Lil Gotit's wealth is currently estimated at $4.6 million.

The rapper has a huge following on social media - with over one million followers on Instagram.

Follow him @lilgotit

