Immigration

Another 50 migrants arrive in Dover despite Boris Johnson's get-tough pledge that 50 asylum seekers have already been told they will be sent to Rwanda

By Walter Finch For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Border Force brought 50 more migrants to UK shores today from two boats they picked up in the Channel.

The latest arrivals, which included women and young children, attempted the dangerous crossing despite Boris Johnson's scheme to process asylum seekers in Rwanda being designed to discourage them.

It is thought that they were hurrying to make the crossing in order to beat the cut off point before the Rwanda scheme begins.

Mr Johnson told the Daily Mail that the first 50 'illegal entrants into this country' have already been served notice that they will be sent to the African nation within a fortnight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aCIzU_0fe9qohG00
Border Force brought 50 migrants ashore in to Dover docks this morning from two boats that they had picked up in the channel
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=498zKs_0fe9qohG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MQYt4_0fe9qohG00
Pictured: Migrants wait with a Border Force employee. The latest arrivals attempted the dangerous crossing despite Boris Johnson's scheme to process asylum seekers in Rwanda being designed to discourage them.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D0EC6_0fe9qohG00
Pictured: Young men in life jackets wait to enter the UK. It is thought that the 50 migrants picked up today were hurrying to make the crossing in order to beat the cut off point before the Rwanda scheme begins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IFdj8_0fe9qohG00
Pictured: Young children were among the 50 migrants. Mr Johnson told the Daily Mail that the first 50 'illegal entrants into this country' have already been served notice that they will be sent to the African nation within a fortnight
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hcfEA_0fe9qohG00
Figures for migrant arrivals in the UK (data up to May 6) showed 7,454 people had arrived in the UK via making an illegal crossing, almost double the number from this time last year
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J2p5M_0fe9qohG00
The Home Secretary shakes hands with Rwandan Foreign Minister Vincent Birutaare after signing the migration agreement at a joint news conference in Kigali on April 14

He added: 'There's going to be a lot of legal opposition from the types of firms that for a long time have been taking taxpayers' money to mount these sorts of cases, and to thwart the will of the people, the will of Parliament. We're ready for that.

'We will dig in for the fight and you know, we will make it work. We've got a huge flowchart of things we have to do to deal with it, with the leftie lawyers.'

Asked if he might respond with a review of the European Convention on Human Rights, Mr Johnson he said: 'We'll look at everything. Nothing is off the table.'

Despite the continued crossings, there is a hope the scheme will soon deter further people from making Channel crossings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cv5ZU_0fe9qohG00
Pictured: A Border Force ship cruises into Dover. Mr Johnson added: 'There's going to be a lot of legal opposition from the types of firms that for a long time have been taking taxpayers' money to mount these sorts of cases, and to thwart the will of the people, the will of Parliament'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HhoCs_0fe9qohG00
Pictured: Children were among the 50 migrants who arrived today. 'We will dig in for the fight and you know, we will make it work. We've got a huge flowchart of things we have to do to deal with it, with the leftie lawyers.'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27PjXP_0fe9qohG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S9r1n_0fe9qohG00
Pictured: Young men wait in a queue. Asked if he might respond with a review of the European Convention on Human Rights, Mr Johnson he said: 'We'll look at everything. Nothing is off the table'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z7Zyr_0fe9qohG00
Tom Pursglove, the minister for tackling illegal migration, hinted there could be further such deals to come after the agreement struck with Rwanda

Appearing before the House of Commons' Home Affairs Committee this morning, Tom Pursglove - the minister for tackling illegal migration - stated his belief that there would be a 'deterrent effect' from the scheme.

And he also hinted there could be further such deals to come.

Prior to the Rwanda deal being signed, the Home Office was reported to have considered similar agreements that would see asylum seekers processed in other countries such as Albania and Ghana.

Meanwhile, Denmark is currently holding talks with Rwanda over setting up its own scheme to transfer asylum seekers to the African country.

Under the UK's £120m Rwanda scheme with Kigali, any adult who enters the UK illegally can now be sent on a one-way ticket to Rwanda to have an asylum claim processed.

The plans have been touted by ministers as a means of clamping down on migrants making perilous journeys across the Channel in small boats.

