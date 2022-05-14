ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFL star Majak Daw is charged after allegedly driving with a suspended licence - four years after he plunged 25m from a bridge

By Peter Vincent
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

AFL star Majak Daw was allegedly busted driving with a suspended licence last year.

Daw was also allegedly driving an unregistered vehicle when he was pulled over by police on November 19 on Melbourne's Chapel Street.

The 31-year-old, who joined the Melbourne Demons last March, is expected to face court over the charges next week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f4As6_0fe9ql3500
Majak Daw was allegedly driving an unregistered car with a suspended license when he was pulled over by police on November 19 on Melbourne's Chapel Street
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24hXij_0fe9ql3500
Footy star Majak Daw co-parents his son Hendrix with former girlfriend Emily McKay (pictured)

A Victorian police spokesman confirmed in a statement to Daily Mail Australia a man was charged with traffic offences after being 'intercepted' in Windsor.

'The interception occurred on Chapel Street on Friday 19 November around 12.25am,' the spokesperson said.

'A 31-year-old South Melbourne man was charged with driving whilst his licence was suspended and driving an unregistered car.'

Although Daw, who has a young son, Hendrix, is set to appear in court on Monday, it is understood his case may be adjourned until next month.

His charges comes four years after a horror 25-metre fall from Melbourne's Bolte Bridge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zzqzR_0fe9ql3500
Majak Daw signed for the Melbourne Demons in 2021 - but is yet to make a senior appearance for Simon Goodwin's team
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xRpVa_0fe9ql3500
The footballer (pictured with ex-girlfriend) has spoken publicly about the mental health battles he has fought throughout his life

The footballer has spoken publicly about the mental health battles he has fought throughout his life.

In December of 2018 Daw appeared to be living the dream as a well paid and admired professional athlete in footy-mad Victoria.

But while heavily intoxicated and after a fight with his then partner, Emily McKay, he tried to take his life by jumping off the Bolte Bridge.

He fractured his pelvis and back, as well as breaking both hips instantly, and recalled fighting for breath and struggling to get back to the surface.

It was thought he may not walk again, but Daw remarkably returned to play for the Kangaroos after a long recovery, before being delisted and joining the Demons in 2021.

Daw had fled his native Sudan during the Second Civil War in 2000 when he was nine years old. He settled in Egypt with his parents and siblings before moving to Melbourne in 2003.

He was recruited by the Kangaroos as a rookie pick in 2010, which resulted in international headlines as he was the first Sudanese player in AFL history to be drafted.

LIFELINE 13 11 14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EOCcv_0fe9ql3500
Majak Daw was a rookie draft pick for North Melbourne in 2010 - which was  international news given his Sudanese background

Majak Daw: A remarkable life

DOB: 11/3/91

Born: South Sudan, then moved to Egypt (2000) and Australia (2003)

School: Mackillop College, Werribee (Victoria)

Junior club: Western Jets

Drafted: 2010 by North Melbourne Kangaroos (pick nine), first Sudanese born player officially drafted by a professional AFL club

Senior debut: Round 4, 2013 v Brisbane Lions

Career stats: 54 senior games, 43 goals

Current club: Melbourne Demons

Comments / 1

The Guardian

The man who killed a stranger with a single punch, and then turned his life around

Jacob Dunne loved getting into fights. Every weekend he and his friends would go into Nottingham city centre to start a ruck. One night in the summer of 2011, the 19-year-old threw a single punch. He immediately sensed it was different. There was no resistance, and the victim swayed back. “I knew something bad had happened as soon as I hit him,” he says today. Dunne didn’t hang around. Without a word to his friends, he fled the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Man drowns while recreating Titanic 'king of the world' pose with his girlfriend on Turkish pier after the couple slipped and fell in the sea

A man has drowned while recreating the 'king of the world' pose from the Titanic with his girlfriend on a Turkish pier after the couple slipped and plunged into the sea. Furkan Ciftci and his girlfriend Mine Dinar, both 23, had stood at the edge of the Izmit Marina Pier in the north-western Turkish province of Kocaeli to recreate Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet's famous flying pose in the 1997 film.
ACCIDENTS
