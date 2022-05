In a tight race across a wide field of candidates, the Orange County Schools Board of Education added two newcomers to its ranks on Tuesday: André Richmond and Anne Purcell. Richmond, a school resource officer, earned the most votes of the race: 8,648 total votes and 19 percent of those cast. Purcell, who’s worked for more than 30 years in the school district, made a late push to take second place with 15.7 percent of the vote.

ORANGE COUNTY, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO