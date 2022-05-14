ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Dramatic moment Russian soldiers hiding in a trench blasted by bomb dropped from a Ukrainian drone

By Katie Davis
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

THIS is the dramatic moment Ukrainian defenders used a drone to blitz a trench where Russian soldiers were hiding.

Footage shows the bomb hurtling towards the ground as Vladimir Putin's fighters attempt to scramble from their hideout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sB7at_0fe9qXdn00
Footage shows the bomb dropping towards a Russian trench Credit: Twitter/jimmysecuk
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ktn01_0fe9qXdn00
Two Russian soldiers attempt to scramble as the bomb hurtles towards them Credit: Twitter/jimmysecuk
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lh8jQ_0fe9qXdn00
Footage shows the device exploding as it hit the ground Credit: Twitter/jimmysecuk

Ukrainian soldiers from the 59th brigade of the Armed Forces pushing back against Russian troops in the Mykolaiv-Kherson direction used a light quadcopter type UAV drone to blast the enemy.

The clip shows the drone lining up above the target before the bomb is unleashed on the trench.

Two Russian soldiers can be seen trying to flee before the missile strikes the ground directly in front of one of them.

The impressive footage comes as more clips emerge of Russian soldiers and military kit being decimated by Ukraine in the battlefield.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c4MhW_0fe9qXdn00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B6sfz_0fe9qXdn00

In a similar attack video game-style footage showed the moment Ukrainian troops peppered the enemy with grenades dropped from drones.

One soldier fell to the ground while others fled when the surprise explosives dropped on an unsuspecting group of Russians.

Meanwhile, brave Ukrainian fighters caught the jaw-dropping moment they wiped out a Russian vehicle as they repelled Putin's advance and a £4m tank was decimated in a matter of seconds by a stealthy missile, while the turret of a third was sent hurtling 250ft into the sky.

Mad Vlad's forces lost 72 military vehicles and up to 1,000 men when they attempted to cross the river Donets in eastern Ukraine this week.

Two battalions are said to have been wiped out after the suicidal mission to rescue comrades and kit that got stranded on the wrong side of the Donets River in the first disastrous assault.

Hundreds of Russian vehicles and men were reportedly trapped after their attempt to cross the waterway on May 8 failed in spectacular fashion when their pontoon bridges were blown apart by Ukrainian artillery.

And the Russian military suffered another devastating blow on Friday when Ukraine reportedly struck and destroyed a naval vessel, which Moscow claims 'mysteriously caught on fire', just weeks after the Black Sea fleet flagship Moskva was sunk.

It caps off a humiliating week for Putin who was forced to scale down his Victory Day Parade by 35 per cent and cancel a long-awaited and menacing 'Z' shaped fly-by.

The ailing despot was expected to use the event to claim victory over Ukraine or issue a mass mobilisation - neither of which occurred.

WAR CRY

And more than 80 days into the conflict, Putin is yet to achieve a single military objective he set out on invasion day on February 24.

It comes as Russia has threatened to nuke Britain with its Satan-2 hypersonic missile in 200 seconds and obliterate Finland in just ten.

The chilling warning has came from a senior politician and was made as the Nordic country has said it wants to join NATO in the wake of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Putin told the country's president it was making a "mistake" by applying to join NATO when the two leaders spoke.

Aleksey Zhuravlyov, 59, deputy chairman of the Russian parliament’s defence committee, said in an interview it was “absolutely legitimate” for Russia to “question the existence” of Finland.

He was asked if Russia now needed to station its nuclear missiles including the Sarmat – known in the West as the Satan-2 – on the border with its neighbour.

“What for? We don't need to,” he replied.

“We can hit with a Sarmat from Siberia, and even reach the UK. And if we strike from Kaliningrad the hypersonic's reaching time is 200 seconds - so go ahead, guys.”

He said other types of missiles stationed on the Finnish border “will reach Finland in 20 seconds, or even 10 seconds”.

Comments / 43

AceBaker
3d ago

Each time Russia threatens, the NATO countries should let Russia know that any nuclear strike will result in Russia ceasing to exist!

Reply(1)
26
Peon
3d ago

Russkie ships, tanks, helicopters, ammo dumps are catching fire by themselves. What kind of ships and tanks they are building?

Reply(6)
29
HaPpYCaMpER
2d ago

Anybody see the tank blow in another sun article? That turret flew sky high.

Reply
8
Related
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE – Monster Putin ‘shaking uncontrollably’ in new video as fears grow over state of his health

EVIL Vladimir Putin's health has come under speculation after a new video shows the Russian strongman "shaking uncontrollably". The Russian tyrant's hands trembled violently in a clip showing him greeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin. the footage shows a frail-looking Putin - who in recent weeks has been...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Daily Mail

Australia takes the fight to Russia in Ukraine as video shows nation's prized Bushmasters on the frontlines - and why Putin should be worried

Australia's Bushmaster combat vehicles have been filmed in action by Ukrainian troops defending their homeland against Russia's invasion. Scott Morrison sent 20 of the armoured transport vehicles to Ukraine as part of military support package alongside Western allies. A video posted on Twitter appears to show Ukrainian troops travelling in...
WORLD
UPI News

Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in NATO territory

May 6 (UPI) -- The Russian Baltic Fleet has announced that it carried out a series of simulated missile strikes of its nuclear-capable Iskander system in Kaliningrad. This is not the first time that the Russian exclave -- roughly the size of Northern Ireland and wedged between NATO and EU members Poland and Lithuania -- has made the headlines as part of Russia's saber-rattling.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin's feared Wagner mercenaries are seen in action for first time in Ukraine: Video shows troops accused of war crimes storming trenches as Russians 'struggle to break through frontlines' in bloody battle for Donbas

Wagner Group mercenaries have been filmed fighting in Ukraine for the first time as Russian troops go house-to-house in the bloody battle for control of Donbas. Drone footage from the town of Popansa, in Ukraine's east, shows a squad of Russians involved in intense street fighting with Ukrainian defenders - storming a house and throwing grenades before forcing them to surrender.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian Soldiers#Ukraine#Trench#Ukrainian#The Armed Forces#Russians
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
IFLScience

NATO Countries Would Be Destroyed Within Half An Hour Of Nuclear War, Roscosmos Head Warns

The head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos has claimed that NATO countries could be destroyed by Russia within half an hour in the event of a nuclear war. Dmitry Rogozin, head of the agency, is renowned for his incendiary and provocative statements, which have only become more erratic since the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces. Over the weekend, for example, he has threatened Elon Musk.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
The US Sun

Warmongering Putin showing signs of psychosis and hearing ‘voices inside his head’ after lockdown, expert claims

WARMONGERING Russian leader Vladimir Putin has been showing signs of psychosis and hearing voices inside his head after isolating during lockdown, an expert has claimed. The tyrant has become increasingly paranoid over the past few months, holding meetings across an abnormally large table and fearing someone in his own circle could poison him.
WORLD
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
432K+
Followers
24K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy