VIDEO | Take a tour of the new Foundry 45 in Kewaskum, WI

Random Lake Home with approx. 60′ of Lake Frontage. Almost 2,500 sq ft of great entertaining space. This home features 4 spacious bedrooms, with the primary on the main level with a walk-in closet and ¾ bath. The recently and beautifully remodeled kitchen with adjacent dinette and great room with soaring ceilings are amazing entertaining spaces with stellar views and easy access to the lake. There is a second full bath on the main level, and a nearly finished lower level (walk-out) with a theater room, rec room, 2 bedrooms, and a ¾ bath. Additional rooms include a loft, mudroom/laundry area. 2-car heated attached garage with a great deal of off-street parking. For an easy transition, the sellers are including a pier and boat lift, all just in time for summer! Don’t miss out on this home!

RANDOM LAKE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO