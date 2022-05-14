ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kewaskum, WI

VIDEO | Take a tour of the new Foundry 45 in Kewaskum, WI

By Judy Steffes
washingtoncountyinsider.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 14, 2022 – Kewaskum, WI – A ribbon cutting was held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022 to dedicate the opening of the new Foundry 45 in Kewaskum, WI. The building is formerly home to The Amerahn Dance Hall and Steve & Mary’s Minor...

www.washingtoncountyinsider.com

Comments / 2

Related
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Huzzah! Huzzah! The return of Idle Hour or Two restaurant in West Bend, WI

May 16, 2022 – West Bend, WI – It was February 1, 2022 when Idle Hour or Two owner Greg Chmielewski, first broke his silence on the future of the popular hometown restaurant on Sixth Avenue in West Bend, WI. “I suppose you could write we will be...
Greater Milwaukee Today

Grafton Farm & Fleet on schedule to open this fall

GRAFTON — Work is on schedule for the fall opening of the Blain’s Farm & Fleet in the former Shopko building at 1771 Wisconsin Ave. The 94,500-square-foot store will make use of a renovated Shopko building, plus an 11,050-square-foot addition. There will also be a 3,820-square-foot double-lane drive-thru canopy and modifications to the east façade.
GRAFTON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

3rd Annual Crossroads Rendezvous is May 20 – 22 in Saukville, WI | By Mary Boyle

Saukville, WI – The Saukville Historical Society will once again host the Crossroads Rendezvous this May 20-22, 2022 at Peninsula Park in Saukville, in which reenactors from across the Midwest, representing various people of the Fur Trade Era in Wisconsin from 1750-1840, will gather to create a “Living History Experience” for all ages. There are three participants from Ozaukee who are new to the event this year.
SAUKVILLE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Kewaskum, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

59 Stark Road, Random Lake, WI, USA

Random Lake Home with approx. 60′ of Lake Frontage. Almost 2,500 sq ft of great entertaining space. This home features 4 spacious bedrooms, with the primary on the main level with a walk-in closet and ¾ bath. The recently and beautifully remodeled kitchen with adjacent dinette and great room with soaring ceilings are amazing entertaining spaces with stellar views and easy access to the lake. There is a second full bath on the main level, and a nearly finished lower level (walk-out) with a theater room, rec room, 2 bedrooms, and a ¾ bath. Additional rooms include a loft, mudroom/laundry area. 2-car heated attached garage with a great deal of off-street parking. For an easy transition, the sellers are including a pier and boat lift, all just in time for summer! Don’t miss out on this home!
RANDOM LAKE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Free beer at Franklin beer garden to celebrate 8th year

FRANKLIN, Wis - The Franklin Beer Garden at Croatian Park is offering free beer until supplies last on Thursday, May 19 to celebrate their 8th year of operation, a release said Monday. A free Croatian Park Ale will be offered to any and all over 21. Offering live music, on-site...
FRANKLIN, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Obituary | Sandra “Sandi” Jean Geier, 43, of West Bend, WI

May 17, 2022 – Washington County, WI – The soul of Sandra “Sandi” Jean Geier was called to her home with Jesus on Sunday, May 15, 2022. By God’s grace, she was able to face her final challenge with calm and courage. Sandra was born...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Hartford 4th of July parade happening, festival after might not be

HARTFORD — The Hartford Jaycees used to put on the 4th of July parade in the city; now, after the Hartford Jaycees disbanded, their former president, Aaron Smiley, is keeping the parade going. The Hartford Jaycees disbanded in early March due to a lack of members, according to Smiley....
HARTFORD, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foundry#Dj#Budweiser Beer#The Amerahn Dance Hall#Steve Mary
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Monster muskies! Wisconsin's state fish is thriving

The Appleton Parks and Rec Department is still hiring for summer 2022. The ceremony was held during National Police Week. There was a brush fire on the Fox Valley Technical College campus Tuesday, but it was intentionally set. Updated: 3 hours ago. Massive muskies up to 58 inches long splash...
APPLETON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Slinger Memorial Day Parade and ceremony May 30, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. | By Tom Haase

Slinger, WI – The VFW post in Slinger, WI. will hold its annual Memorial Day Parade on May 30 with a big announcement for the public. The day is for honoring our fallen soldiers and one of the main purposes of the VFW is to maintain the story of the sacrifices our American soldiers have given to protect our freedoms.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Youtube
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin dairy farm turns to solar panels to power operation

UNION GROVE, Wis. — As energy costs go up, the Mighty Grand Dairy in Kenosha County turned to solar panels to power its operations. The farm’s owner, Dave Daniels, recently dedicated a plot of land to bi-facial solar panels. This lets the farm continue collecting energy, whether it’s a cloudy or snowy day.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Milwaukee is the place to go if you're searching for the best brunch spots, places to go out and get active, history buff must-sees, or a completely planned bachelorette weekend. Brew City is the moniker for Wisconsin's largest city. While this name mainly refers to the amazing beer selection, it also refers to the plethora of top-notch coffee shops that can be found on Lake Michigan's western side.
seehafernews.com

Chemical Leak At Popular Sheboygan Resort

The Sheboygan Fire Department and Hazmat team responded to the Blue Harbor Resort for a reported chemical release just before 12:30 yesterday afternoon. Fire officials say that that two disconnected hoses in the pool filtration room caused chemicals to mix together on the ground, resulting in what was described as noxious odor and fumes.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Reunion Restaurant in West Allis

There’s a new restaurant and entertainment venue in West Allis that offers food and fun for the entire family – And guests are loving it! Brian is at Reunion Restaurant getting tour of the unique space to play, eat and drink.
WEST ALLIS, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy