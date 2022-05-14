Man stabbed during altercation on Copeland St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department was called to a stabbing Friday evening on Copeland Street near Bay Street in Rochester. A 30-year-old man reported that he became involved in a fight between two other people. According to the RPD, at some point during the physical altercation, the man suffered a minor stab wound to his torso.

The RPD says the victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. His injury is not life-threatening. Officers detained one person but say there are no charges at this time.

