Batavia, NY

Residents displaced after house fire in Batavia

WHEC TV-10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATAVIA, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Red Cross is helping a Batavia resident after their house caught on fire. This all happened around nine last night at a home on Montclair Avenue in Batavia. Crews said flames engulfed the first and...

www.whec.com

WHEC TV-10

Several firefighters injured responding to 5th Street fire

The cause is under investigation. News10NBC talked to fire officials about the challenges they faced and the firefighters' injuries. It was a tense scene as first responders were greeted by neighbors screaming that children were trapped inside. "When they arrived on location they were able to find heavy fire from...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Bullets hit home on Fulton Ave, fifth home shot since last Tuesday

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Bullets struck a home with four people inside on Fulton Avenue on Tuesday morning. That's the fifth home shot since last Tuesday. The Rochester Police Department responded to reports of people hearing gunshots on Fulton Avenue and Lorimer Street just after midnight. Upon arrival, officers found that shots had struck a home that had three teenagers and an adult inside. No one was injured.
ROCHESTER, NY
wesb.com

Pickup, School Bus Head-on in Port Allegany

A Port Allegany man reportedly suffered serious injuries in a head-on collision between his pickup truck and an Oswayo Valley School Bus Tuesday afternoon. According to reports, the collision happened shortly before 12:30 in front of the Juniata Valley Bank on Main Street in Port Allegany. The bus had just dropped off students and was only occupied by the driver, who reportedly was not injured.
PORT ALLEGANY, PA
WHEC TV-10

Man shot near Glendale Park expected to survive

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man in his late teens was shot during an argument on a side street near Lake Avenue and Glendale Park Tuesday evening but police say he is expected to survive. It happened at around 5:15 p.m. on Malvern Street near the Glendale Park intersection.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

RPD breaks up large crowd blocking traffic on North Clinton Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. — The battle against reckless drivers of dirt bikes, ATVs, and vehicles continues in Rochester. Just before midnight, Rochester Police received multiple complaints about a large crowd blocking traffic on North Clinton Avenue between Upper Falls Boulevard and Clifford Avenue. The group included many illegally-operated vehicles, according...
ROCHESTER, NY
whee.net

How a hospital treated victims of the Buffalo shooting

(BUFFALO, N.Y.) — Dr. Michael Manka had just finished his shift at Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, New York, Saturday afternoon and was getting ready to head home. Then the hospital received a call: a gunshot victim was being transported. Soon, the center learned that there had been a mass shooting with multiple victims.
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

UPDATE: Missing children found

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the two teens who went missing on Monday morning, 15-year-old Leah Ervin and 12-year-old Mahleena Toney, have been found. The teens were on an RTS bus when a bus driver recognized them. The driver took them to the RTS...
ROCHESTER, NY
chautauquatoday.com

76-year-old man dies in crash involving pickup and farm tractor

A 76-year-old man lost his life in a crash on Alleghany Road in the town of Hanover after a pickup truck struck the rear of a farm tractor. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say the crash occurred shortly after 3:30 pm Sunday, the operator of the tractor being ejected. He was transported to Brooks Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the pickup, a 75-year-old man, suffered minor injuries and released by medical personnel on the scene. Investigation into the crash is continuing. Deputies were assisted by Silver Creek Fire Department, Hanover Center Fire Department, Seneca Nation EMS, Forestville Fire Department, and Chautauqua County EMS.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Teen Stabbed Following Confrontation at Palmyra Gas Station

A 17-year-old was listed in stable condition at Strong Memorial Hospital after being stabbed at the Speedway Gas Station in Palmyra. State Police say the teen allegedly got into a physical altercation with 32-year-old Martin Hillenbrand about Hillenbrand allegedly leaving his two children, a three-year-old and 10-month-old, alone in his car Saturday night. After a brief scuffle, Hillenbrand produced a folding knife and stabbed the teen in the thigh and abdomen.
PALMYRA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Geneva’s new fire chief comments on Tuesday’s massive fire at Castle Minimart

Geneva’s new Fire Chief Del Parotta called Tuesday’s fire at Castle Minimart is the most extensive fire scene he’s witnessed in his time with the department. The 314 Castle Street building- home to a laundromat, coffee shop and Castle Mini Mart- caught fire around 3:50 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10. The building suffered major damage and crews remained on the scene until roughly 3 a.m.
GENEVA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Monroe County proclaims this week National EMS Week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — EMS agency workers and Monroe County proclaimed this week National EMS Week. They gathered Monday morning to thank first responders and recognize the services they provide, but speakers also consider this a crossroads. Executive Director of AMR Rochester Mark Philippy said they need to clarify...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Child steals minivan, leads police on reckless pursuit

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WHEC) — Deputies say they caught a child behind the wheel of a stolen minivan Saturday night. Around 8:00 p.m. a broadcast went out over the police radio for the report of a reckless driver. The dispatcher relayed information that a child was driving a van East...
HENRIETTA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Southern Tier shop where Buffalo shooting suspect purchased gun is closed

It was a somber day at Susquehanna Valley High School in Conklin, where the alleged perpetrator of a mass shooting in Buffalo attended just one year ago, while new information emerged about one of the guns used in Saturday’s attack. Following a two-hour delay, students returned to the hallways...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Fire causes $100k in damages to Buffalo apartment building

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo firefighters battled a blaze Friday evening at an apartment building in the city. According to a City of Buffalo spokesperson, firefighters were called to 921 Main Street just before 5 p.m. for reports of a fire. Fire officials say the fire started on the second floor of the occupied apartment building.
BUFFALO, NY

