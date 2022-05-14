ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Churchill County, NV

Tom Riggins: Candidate for County Commission District 2

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have lived in Churchill County for over 40 years because I believe Churchill County is a great place to live. I am a graduate of University of Nevada, Reno with dual degrees in Animal Science and Education. My background and experience is in real estate, finance, and agriculture. From those...

Ken Harmon -- Candidate for County Commisison District 2

I was born and raised in Churchill County and attended Churchill County school district through 12th grade. I have been involved in agriculture and farming for the last 23 years. I am a fourth-generation farmer in Churchill County. I also own a business in Oregon. I am a father of four and plan on staying in Fallon.
FALLON, NV
Letter to the Editor -- Support Myles Getto

In the interests of full disclosure, the individual mentioned throughout this letter is a relative. I am writing in regards to Myles Getto currently running for County Commissioner. The voters in Churchill County have a very rare opportunity in electing this young man to the commission as he represents a younger generation in which public purpose and work ethic rarely rival those of the previous generations. The average age of the American farmer today is 57.5 years old. Myles was raised in an agricultural family where his great grandfather, an Italian immigrant, homesteaded the family farm. He grew up working alongside of his father absorbing the values of family imbedded in the land. He understands the critical nature of water in the desert and yet at an amazingly young age he was able to discern the balance of growth within the sustainability of agriculture within Churchill County. He was the youngest member, at age nineteen, appointed to the Planning Commission. He found himself making decisions that often yielded controversy but always reflected his ability to cast a vote in the best interests of the overall population, which sometimes seemed to bely his agricultural roots. Myles is a deep thinker and a creative soul all contained within such a young life. I encourage the voting population of Churchill County to recognize the extraordinary opportunity at their hands to elect Myles Getto to the Churchill County Commission.
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
District Court News

​​​​​​​The Tenth Judicial District Court convened Tuesday, May 10, 2022, with Judge Thomas Stockard presiding. Jonathon Wayne Brown, in custody, appeared for a status hearing with his retained attorney, Steve Evenson, Esq. The matter was continued to May 17. Brown has been in custody on charges of (1) Kidnapping in the Second Degree, a Category B Felony punishable by 2-15 years in prison (2) Battery That Constitutes Domestic Violence Committed by Strangulation, a Category C Felony punishable by 1-5 years in prison, (3) Kidnapping in the Second Degree a Category B Felony punishable by 2-15 years in prison, (4) False Imprisonment a Gross Misdemeanor punishable by 364 days in jail, (5) Coercion that Constitutes Domestic Violence a Category B Felony punishable by 1-6 years in prison. Counts one and three are continuation offenses that occurred on different days. Brown pled not guilty last August to all charges, after which Judge Stockard proposed a criminal settlement conference. A jury trial was scheduled to begin on March 2, 2022, but was continued. The outcome of the planned settlement conference has not been disclosed.
FALLON, NV
A Major Award to Local Student – Wade Cushing

Churchill County High School Senior, Wade Cushing, was recognized by Gemini on Wednesday, April 6th. Director of Engineering for Gemini, Tom Toland, was in town visiting the Fallon plant and reached out to Principal Tim Spencer to see if he could come to the high school and personally recognize Cushing for being the winner of their $100,000 scholarship.
FALLON, NV
Arrests and Bookings May 9 through 15

All information for the arrest log comes from the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Derry Beach, Churchill SO; Canal Township Justice Court.
FALLON, NV
Bite of Reality – Teaching Students about Personal Finance

Every day we deal with money and finances. But how many of us received any formal training in the daily management of our own personal finances? Keith Lund, a teacher at the high school takes that idea seriously and has been teaching personal finance for the past fifteen years. Each year for the past ten years he has partnered with Financial Horizon Credit Union to present the Bite of Reality program to his students.
FALLON, NV

