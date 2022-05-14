Tom Riggins: Candidate for County Commission District 2

The Tenth Judicial District Court convened Tuesday, May 10, 2022, with Judge Thomas Stockard presiding. Jonathon Wayne Brown, in custody, appeared for a status hearing with his retained attorney, Steve Evenson, Esq. The matter was continued to May 17. Brown has been in custody on charges of (1) Kidnapping in the Second Degree, a Category B Felony punishable by 2-15 years in prison (2) Battery That Constitutes Domestic Violence Committed by Strangulation, a Category C Felony punishable by 1-5 years in prison, (3) Kidnapping in the Second Degree a Category B Felony punishable by 2-15 years in prison, (4) False Imprisonment a Gross Misdemeanor punishable by 364 days in jail, (5) Coercion that Constitutes Domestic Violence a Category B Felony punishable by 1-6 years in prison. Counts one and three are continuation offenses that occurred on different days. Brown pled not guilty last August to all charges, after which Judge Stockard proposed a criminal settlement conference. A jury trial was scheduled to begin on March 2, 2022, but was continued. The outcome of the planned settlement conference has not been disclosed.
Comments / 0