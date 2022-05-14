ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Heat-free Hair Care: The 5 Best Black-Owned Products for Naturals

By Danielle Bennett
Shine My Crown
Shine My Crown
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cmGJC_0fe9nZs600

When it comes to textured hair, there is a delicate balance between its styling and care.

As we know, hot tools can be damaging. Their excessive use leads to ruined curl patterns, dryness, split ends and premature color fade.

Allowing our locs a little breather in between styling sessions is always a healthy choice. In fact, a hair respite is the perfect time to give heatless drying a try.

Heat-free styling is all about being kind to your hair. Choosing the right products and adopting safe air-drying methods is essential to resuscitate lifeless strands, gently amp up curls and lock in moisture.

So, step away from the curling wands and flat irons for a little while. Ahead are five of the best products to help you achieve just that.

1. Alikay Lemongrass Super Twisting Butter

The ideal go-to product, it doesn’t flake, build up or clog pores.

2. Shedavi Crowned Wash & Go Styling Gel

One of the most common concerns about going heatless is the possibility of excess frizz. Shedavi’s version delivers smooth, well-defined curls.

3. Mixed Chicks Coil Kink & Curl Styling Cream

Summer is fast approaching and no one wants to waste precious vacation time blow drying and flat ironing their hair, especially when their days are spent at the beach or at a pool. This travel-friendly confection assists in moisture retention and easy curl shaping.

4. Mielle Pomegranate and Honey Twisting Souffle

A light-weight soufflé, it provides semi-deep conditioning, to protect and moisturize the tightest curls and coils.

5. tgin Twist & Define Curl Cream

Enriched with coconut and Vitamin E oils, enjoy smooth, well-defined styles with lasting definition.

Danielle Bennett, a hairstylist of 19 years, is the owner of The Executive Lounge, a hair salon that caters to businesswomen, located in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City. She specializes in natural hair care, haircuts, color, hair weaving and is certified in non-surgical hair replacement and hair extensions with the Great Lengths, Hairdreams and Invisitab hair companies, the leaders in hair additions. Danielle partners with her clients to provide customized services, while she pampers them with luxury products and professional, private accommodations. “The Executive Lounge is your home away from home; it is a tranquil, modern sanctuary where you matter. Your time is valued and your opinion counts. Why? Because you deserve it.” - Danielle Bennett

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

MUAs Say All Women Over 40 Should Try This Step-By-Step Makeup Routine For Dewy, Glowing Skin

Makeup has the power to amp up your look at any age, but routines specifically geared to and created for anti-aging purposes can deliver glowing, radiant results to mature skin. We checked in with professional makeup artist Saffron Hughes of False Eyelashes to learn more about helpful and timeless product application tips and specific steps to follow when experimenting and practicing with makeup! Read on for advice on how to not only find the products that work best for you and your skin, but also how to use them.
MAKEUP
Us Weekly

11 of the Best Primers for Perfect Makeup on Dry Skin

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. If you've tried primers before but decided they either didn't do anything for you or made your makeup pill or flake, we want to introduce you to the best primers for dry skin. Like with your skincare, it's […]
SKIN CARE
In Style

People Are Calling This Gentle Exfoliating Mask "Dewy Skin in a Bottle"

Navigating the nuances of chemical exfoliants can be confusing; with varying potencies and benefits, not all options are well suited to treat your concerns. But if you're looking for a fast-acting formula that remains gentle on the skin, two popular alpha hydroxy acids are a good starting point: lactic acid tackles uneven texture on sensitive complexions, while glycolic acid brightens dark spots and softens fine lines. You'll find both in Ren Skincare's top-selling Glycol Lactic Radiance Renewal Mask, which reviewers say leaves the face with an "instant glow."
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Products#Natural Hair#Hair Colour#Instagram#Shedavi Crowned Wash Go
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Shine My Crown

'BLM' Co-founder Patrisse Cullors Admits to Using $6m Mansion for Parties: 'That Probably Wasn't the Best Idea'

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors is back in the headlines today after she admitted to throwing two parties at the organization's $6 million Los Angeles mansion. Cullors has faced heavy backlash after the purchase of the mansion went public weeks ago. The mansion was reportedly purchased using donations following the tragic death of George Floyd.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

10 of the Best Full-Coverage Foundations for a Flawless Complexion

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. To say we've spent at least a decade looking for the best full-coverage foundations would honestly be an understatement at most. We're not using the same foundations we used as teens, and for good reason. We always want […]
MAKEUP
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
People

The Best Liquid Foundations We Tested for a Flawless Skin Finish

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. NARS Light Reflecting Advanced Skincare Foundation. $49.00. Sephora. Best Budget. L'Oréal Infallible Fresh Wear 24HR Foundation. $16.00. Ulta. Best Splurge. N°1 DE...
MAKEUP
Hello Magazine

Is this common health issue the reason your fake tan doesn't last? A skin expert explains

If you always painstakingly apply your self-tan, yet find it goes patchy and fades within a few days, there could be a very common health reason behind it. According to skincare specialist Dr. Lauren Evans, who works with skincare brand Arbonne, if you have dry skin, you'll find it difficult to stop your fake tan from fading. She explains that self-tan sits on the very surface of your skin, adhering to the dead skin cells.
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

Derms Say These Collagen-Stimulating Body Lotions Will Firm Your Skin from the Neck Down

As soon as we hit 30, our body's production of collagen, a structural protein that keeps skin firm and strong, starts to slow down. The best way to beef up your natural supply is to use ingredients that stimulate your body to produce more of it. Just make sure you're not limiting these super-star ingredients to your face—Shirley Chi, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Southern California, says the skin below your neck can equally benefit.
SKIN CARE
Elite Daily

Spray Tan At Home Like A Pro With These 13 Products Under $30

It’s a fact universally acknowledged that if you want a sun-kissed glow, it’s much better to fake it than risk serious sun damage. Even though self-tanning and spray tanning at home is safer than tanning outdoors under the sun’s rays, there are still some minor aesthetic risks involved. Your spray tan could turn out streaky, your self-tanner could leave you orange all over, stain your hands and nails, or you could wind up with patchy coverage. That’s why, when it comes to at-home self-tanning and spray tanning, having a game plan backed by experts and thousands of 5-star reviews, is key.
SKIN CARE
Shine My Crown

Shine My Crown

44K+
Followers
1K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

ShineMyCrown.com is a Black-owned digital platform aiming to represent the Black and Brown experience across the world. Covering entertainment, news, lifestyle, health fashion, beauty, politics, and everything in between, we strive to create a platform that entertains, educates, and inspires.

 https://www.ShineMyCrown.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy