Heat-free Hair Care: The 5 Best Black-Owned Products for Naturals

When it comes to textured hair, there is a delicate balance between its styling and care.

As we know, hot tools can be damaging. Their excessive use leads to ruined curl patterns, dryness, split ends and premature color fade.

Allowing our locs a little breather in between styling sessions is always a healthy choice. In fact, a hair respite is the perfect time to give heatless drying a try.

Heat-free styling is all about being kind to your hair. Choosing the right products and adopting safe air-drying methods is essential to resuscitate lifeless strands, gently amp up curls and lock in moisture.

So, step away from the curling wands and flat irons for a little while. Ahead are five of the best products to help you achieve just that.

1. Alikay Lemongrass Super Twisting Butter

The ideal go-to product, it doesn’t flake, build up or clog pores.

2. Shedavi Crowned Wash & Go Styling Gel

One of the most common concerns about going heatless is the possibility of excess frizz. Shedavi’s version delivers smooth, well-defined curls.

3. Mixed Chicks Coil Kink & Curl Styling Cream

Summer is fast approaching and no one wants to waste precious vacation time blow drying and flat ironing their hair, especially when their days are spent at the beach or at a pool. This travel-friendly confection assists in moisture retention and easy curl shaping.

4. Mielle Pomegranate and Honey Twisting Souffle

A light-weight soufflé, it provides semi-deep conditioning, to protect and moisturize the tightest curls and coils.

5. tgin Twist & Define Curl Cream

Enriched with coconut and Vitamin E oils, enjoy smooth, well-defined styles with lasting definition.

Danielle Bennett, a hairstylist of 19 years, is the owner of The Executive Lounge, a hair salon that caters to businesswomen, located in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City. She specializes in natural hair care, haircuts, color, hair weaving and is certified in non-surgical hair replacement and hair extensions with the Great Lengths, Hairdreams and Invisitab hair companies, the leaders in hair additions. Danielle partners with her clients to provide customized services, while she pampers them with luxury products and professional, private accommodations. “The Executive Lounge is your home away from home; it is a tranquil, modern sanctuary where you matter. Your time is valued and your opinion counts. Why? Because you deserve it.” - Danielle Bennett