Ellen Hanak is an economist and director of the Public Policy Institute of California’s Water Policy Center. Conditions in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta and its watershed are changing as droughts become warmer and more intense. But as our new study highlights, California is not doing a good job of tracking these changes. That’s making it even tougher to manage the water that is available for the benefit of the state’s communities, economy and environment.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO