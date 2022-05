So it turns out that some lucky Apple developers will get to see WWDC 2022 in person, sort of. This week, registration opened for a limited number of slots for developers from around the world to attend an in-person event at Apple Park in California during the June 6 event where they'll watch the prerecorded keynote along with other Apple engineers and staff. Due to Covid safety protocols, the number of attendees is limited and the selection from a pool of candidates is entirely random, according to 9to5 Mac.

