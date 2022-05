Teenager Gaia Pope-Sutherland was terrified of leaving her home on the day she disappeared because she thought her alleged rapist was “after her”, her twin sister told her inquest.Maya Pope-Sutherland, 23, said her sister had received messages from her alleged attacker threatening to kill her family.The college student had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by the man in 2014 when she was 16.Miss Pope-Sutherland told Dorset Coroner’s Court her sister worried about the man’s imminent release from prison having been jailed for sex offences against other girls.“I just know she was absolutely terrified...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO