Bridgerton continues to be the talk of the town even though it has been almost two months since its second season’s debut. Ever since Season 2’s dramatically steamy finale, fans have been wondering what couple would take center stage in Season 3. Over the weekend it was revealed that the upcoming season would stray away from the timeline of the books and focus on Luke Newton’s Colin and Nicola Coughlan’s Penelope. Now in an exclusive interview with Variety, Bridgerton’s new showrunner Jess Brownell talked about the decision to focus on this particular couple rather than the love life of Luke Thompson’s Benedict like the third book in the series did.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO