ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You can sign up to participate in a virtual 5k to help survivors of trauma. Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital is the region’s only level 1 trauma center. As such, Carilion Clinic has a Trauma Survivors Program right here in the Roanoke Valley that you can take part in if you need assistance or services.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO