ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Strictly's Kai Widdrington is hand in hand with girlfriend Nadiya Bychkova before embracing Nikita Kuzmin as The Professionals Tour continues

By Laura Parkin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Kai Widdrington stepped put hand in hand with his girlfriend Nadiya Bychkova after The Professionals Tour took to the stage at the London Palladium on Friday.

The couple were joined by their fellow dancer, Nikita Kuzmin, 24, as Kai pulled his friend in for a warm embrace outside the venue.

Nadiya, 32, and Kai, 26, looked as smitted as ever as they flashed huge smiles for the camera's upon their departure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rmcGJ_0fe9jjtK00
Cute: Strictly's Kai Widdrington, 26, was hand in hand with his chic beau Nadiya Bychkova, 32, before he embraced Nikita Kuzmin, 24, as The Professionals Tour continued in London

Nadiya cut a very chic figure in a thigh-skimming blazer dress that fastened down the front with four gold buttons.

The blonde beauty boosted her height in a pair of beige stiletto heels while carrying a Chanel tote bag.

She pulled her bright blonde locks back into a sleek low ponytail whilst opting for a glowing palette of makeup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mgJDx_0fe9jjtK00
Fun-filled: Kai was beaming as he was joined by Nikita, who appeared to life his friend off the ground in a tight hug

Kai sported a much more casual ensemble as he opted for a black T-shirt paired with some comfortable joggers.

He layered over a charcoal suede jacket and slipped into a pair of white Nike trainers as he carried another coat and some shopping bags.

The power couple were joined by their Strictly co-stars, who were beaming as they were greeted by crowds of adoring fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QBGZO_0fe9jjtK00
Stunning: Nadiya cut a very chic figure in a thigh-skimming blazer dress that fastened down the front with four gold buttons

Nikita opted for a black shirt and smart trousers that he wore beneath a cherry red longline coat.

He was joined by his dancer girlfriend Nicole Wirt who looked effortlessly stylish in a satin minidress that she teamed with a long checked coat.

Dianne Buswell put on a particularly animated display as she waved at the crowd who were waiting to meet their idols.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oezIL_0fe9jjtK00
Couple: Nikita was joined by his dancer girlfriend Nicole Wirt who looked effortlessly stylish in a satin minidress that she teamed with a long checked coat
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JYVh1_0fe9jjtK00
Delighted: Dianne Buswell put on a particularly animated display as she waved at the crowd who were waiting to meet their idols

Her striking bright red hair fell loosely to her shoulders whilst she sported vibrant green eyeshadow.

Also present was Katya Jones, who donned a red hoodie and matching joggers alongside a full face of glamorous makeup.

Directed by Strictly's Creative Director Jason Gilkison, the tour features an exciting line-up of 10 magnificent dancers and Strictly TV favourites.

The tour began on 28 April at Salford's Lowry Theatre and will culminate at Aberdeen's P&J Live on 30 May.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pzevr_0fe9jjtK00
Glowing: Also present was Katya Jones, who donned a red hoodie and matching joggers alongside a full face of glamorous makeup

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Gemma Arterton cuts an elegant figure in a black thigh-split gown while Rose Leslie opts for a chic jumpsuit and Sheridan Smith wows in spring florals for Sky's star-studded Up Next event

Sky's Up Next event welcomed a host of famous faces at London's Theatre Royal, Drury Lane on Tuesday evening. And actress's Sheridan Smith, Rose Leslie and Gemma Arterton led the slew of A-listers as they posed up a gorgeous storm on the red carpet. The bash was hosted by Claudia...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'He passed away holding my hand': Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears as she returns to Loose Women for the first time since son Jamal's death aged 31 as she reveals they celebrated his life with Chelsea themed 'homegoing'

Brenda Edwards broke down in tears as she revealed she was holding her son Jamal's hand aged 31 in February of this year, while confirming it was from a cardiac arrest. The Loose Women panellist, 53, also revealed details of his Chelsea FC-themed funeral for the very first time in a chat with her co-star Coleen Nolan during the ITV show on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kai Widdrington
Person
Dianne Buswell
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Palace aides warn Queen, 96, has ‘good and less good days’ and it is unlikely she will be at many other Jubilee events after she lit up star-studded Windsor Castle celebration

The Queen last night reassured tens of millions of Britons and her subjects around the world about her health during an enthusiastic and energetic appearance at the first of her national Platinum Jubilee celebrations - but royal aides also admitted she now has ‘good and less good days’.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Professionals Tour#Chanel#Nike
Daily Mail

Fox Sports presenter outed as a lesbian by disgraced colleague in sexist group chat breaks her silence with the full story of the secret she kept private for 25 years - and is now 'proud' to tell

Megan Barnard has broken her silence after being outed by a Fox Sports colleague in a leaked video in March. Barnard, who has worked for the company since 2013, has been one of Australia's main sports presenters for women's cricket. She also hosts and presents news about the NRL for the station.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

The Queen looks emotional during Platinum Jubilee celebration as her granddaughter Lady Louise pays tribute to Prince Philip, driving the late Duke's carriage

The Queen was seen looking emotional at the Platinum Jubilee celebration near Windsor Castle this evening, as a moving tribute was paid to Prince Philip who died last year. Her Majesty's granddaughter Lady Louise, daughter of Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, led the tribute, driving Philip's carriage around the arena during the emotional procession at the finale of the 'Gallop Through History' Platinum Jubilee event, which was staged by the Royal Windsor Horse Show.
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Woman whose best friend posed as a man she fancied online to scam her out of £117,000 reveals she's battled suicidal thoughts and is too anxious to work or use public transport

A woman who was scammed out of £117,000 by her best friend divided the opinion of ITV's This Morning viewers after revealing the incident has left her anxious and unable to trust anyone enough to go out in public. Susan Hughes told presenters Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby how...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Royal fans go wild for unearthed clip of Princess Diana telling 'sulky' Prince William, 4, that 'Harry will have all the fun' as she tempts him to come out of his hiding place at Highgrove in 1986

Royal enthusiasts have gone wild for an unearthed clip which shows Princess Diana telling a 'sulky' Prince William, then aged four, that 'Harry will have all the fun' as she tempts him to come out of his hiding place. In the old footage, shared widely on TikTok recently, the late...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

360K+
Followers
38K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy