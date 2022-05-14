ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skokie, IL

9-year-old killed, 6-year-old wounded in suburban Chicago shooting

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
Skokie shooting: A 9-year-old died after he was shot at an apartment building in a Chicago suburb. (Chalabala/iStock)

SKOKIE, Ill. — A 9-year-old child was killed and a 6-year-old was wounded after a shooting in a northern Chicago suburb on Saturday, authorities said.

According to a news release, police in Skokie, Illinois, responded to a 911 call at about 12:08 a.m. CDT.

Officers located two children with gunshot wounds inside an apartment building, according to WGN-TV. The 9-year-old had multiple gunshot wounds, while the 6-year-old was suffering from a graze wound, the television station reported.

Officers began life-saving measures on the older child until Skokie Fire officials arrived, WFLD-TV reported. Both victims were taken to an area hospital, where the 9-year-old died from his injuries, according to the television station.

The circumstances surrounding the shootings are unclear, police said, adding the case is still under investigation, WLS-TV reported. It is unclear what relationship, if any, the two children had with each other.

“Any loss of life is pretty sad,” Josh Gordon, who lives near the apartment building, told the television station. “But it’s pretty uncommon for this area to have something like this unfold. Just unfortunate.”

#Shooting#Chicago Area#Suburban Chicago
