Ole Miss men’s basketball head coach Kermit Davis announced the addition of transfer forward Josh Mballa of Buffalo on Monday. Mballa – a 6-foot-7 forward originally from Bordeaux, France – spent his freshman season at Texas Tech during their national runner-up season in 2018-19 before transferring to Buffalo for the past three seasons, where he was an all-around force for the Bulls as a two-time All-MAC and two-time MAC All-Defensive selection, as well as the 2020-21 MAC Defensive Player of the Year.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO