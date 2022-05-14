8PM: Whose Line Is It Anyway? With Guest Kyle Richards

A new episode of All American airs at 8PM Monday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch episode promo on YouTube. When a rising high school football player from South L.A. is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High, the wins, losses and struggles of two families from vastly different worlds – Crenshaw and Beverly Hills – begin to collide. Inspired by the life of pro football player Spencer Paysinger.
MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) —An actress known for being in The Andy Griffith Show has passed away. The Andy Griffith museum posted on their Facebook that Maggie Peterson Mancuso passed away. She played Charlene Darling, the daughter of the eccentric Darling family, who caused trouble around town with their folksy mountain beliefs. Peterson also appeared […]
CONCORD, N.C. (News Release) — With an unmatched lineup of music, food and fun, Charlotte Motor Speedway is redefining the fan experience as the new home of Circle K Speed Street May 27-29. Even before the green flag falls on a triple-header weekend of NASCAR action, the 10-acre Circle K Speed Street will come to life with a wide array of music, entertainment and interactive displays right outside the legendary 1.5-mile superspeedway.
If you are a creative person keep reading because this experience is for you. Whether you are a parent with little ones or a 28-year-old like me, there is a new must-see Crayola IDEAworks® exhibit in Charlotte. This past weekend I had the pleasure of visiting the newest experience...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carrie Underwood, the 8-time Grammy Award winner and 3-time ACM Entertainer of the Year, announced her new arena tour, The Denim & Rhinestones Tour, will be headed to the Queen City in 2023. The tour will kick off on Oct. 15 in Greenville, S.C., making stops...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It looks like “comfort” shows are a big hit when it comes to winding down at the end of the day. A new poll shows Americans are turning to TV more than anything to relax. That’s according to a new study by OnePoll on behalf of streamer Philo. The study concluded over half of participants use comfort shows to self-sooth and distract themselves from things like anxiety or stress.
CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) – Petfolk announces its new pet care center in the Promenade on Providence shopping center with a grand opening celebration May 20-21. Founded by renowned local veterinarian, Dr. Audrey Wystrach, Petfolk is bringing connected and proactive pet care to more than 500,000 pet parents in the greater Charlotte area, with a focus on creating a true community of care between pets, pet parents, and their veterinary care teams. To celebrate the new brand’s second pet care center in the Charlotte area, Petfolk is partnering with two local nonprofits to provide veterinary services for adopted animals throughout the grand opening weekend.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department will honor Hazel Erwin, the first Black firefighter in the Queen City, at his funeral Monday. Erwin was born in Charlotte and died last week at the age of 77 after a battle with cancer. Before joining the Charlotte Fire department, Erwin...
House from the movie The Color PurpleShionda Farrell. The Colored Purple is one of my favorite movies of all time ! Although many scenes were shot in Marshville, Anson County located in Wadesboro,North Carolina’s is home to the house that Celie, played by Whoopi Goldberg, and her husband, played by Danny Glover, lived in.
It's Election Day in North Carolina. Voters are picking candidates for North Carolina’s open Senate seat, 14 seats in the U.S. House and every member of the North Carolina General Assembly, along with local races across the state. Some local elections, including for mayor and city council members in...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Researchers are over the moon after a recent historic achievement. Scientists grew plants in lunar soil for the first time ever. A study on the experiment was published last week. The discovery could lay the foundation for growing plants that supply oxygen and food on the moon. The experiment also showed how stressful it is for plants to grow in lunar soil, which is wildly different from earth’s natural habitats.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte native and NBA superstar Steph Curry will graduate from Davidson College as a member of the class of 2022 Sunday, the school announced. Curry, who led the Wildcats to the Elite Eight as a sophomore in 2008, turned pro in 2009, just one semester short of finishing his degree. Curry re-enrolled at Davidson for the spring semester and worked with two faculty members to complete the necessary coursework for his degree in sociology.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We all know Charlotte is a great place to live but now the Queen City has been named one of the top cities in America by a new report. U.S. News & World Report released its list of the best places to live in America, and Charlotte came in at a respectable No. 30. Right behind the Queen City was Hickory at No. 31 overall.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is mourning the loss of Officer Angela Starnes who passed away unexpectedly Monday morning at her home. Starnes worked in the CMPD Homicide Unit, according to Chief Johnny Jennings. “Anyone who knew her or worked with her knows her kindness and good...
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Livingstone College: In the words of actor Malik Yoba, Livingstone College’s graduation was the best he has ever experience, and the most memorable for retiring President Dr. Jimmy R. Jenkins, Sr. Malik received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from the historic black college...
CHARLOTTE, NC – The Charlotte Independence USL W League Team opened up its inaugural season with a 2-4 loss to Greenville Liberty SC today at American Legion Memorial Stadium. Winger #11 Sutton Webb scored the Independence women’s first goal in history in the 55th minute. To start the...
Our Behind the Mask series, produced in partnership with Atrium Health, tells the stories of healthcare heroes in Charlotte. Dr. Stuart Burri is a radiation oncologist at Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute where he specializes in treating brain tumors and serves as the Chairman of Radiation Oncology. He’s passionate about pioneering more advanced (and less […]
The Wilma Dykeman Legacy and Black Wall Street AVL are partnering to celebrate Wilma Dykeman’s 102nd Birthday Anniversary with a party on Saturday, May 21, from 1–4 p.m. at 8 River Arts Place. Besides honoring the late Asheville-born writer and activist, this year’s event seeks to celebrate the resilience of seekers after social and environmental justice. Before her death in 2006, Dykeman authored notable works of literature including the award-winning Neither Black Nor White, a narrative of the 1950s South which she co-wrote with her husband James Stokely.
