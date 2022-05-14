ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

8PM: Whose Line Is It Anyway? With Guest Kyle Richards

By The CW
wccbcharlotte.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch Aisha Tyler hosts as Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along...

www.wccbcharlotte.com

Comments / 0

Related
wccbcharlotte.com

8PM: All American “Murder Was The Case”

A new episode of All American airs at 8PM Monday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch episode promo on YouTube. When a rising high school football player from South L.A. is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High, the wins, losses and struggles of two families from vastly different worlds – Crenshaw and Beverly Hills – begin to collide. Inspired by the life of pro football player Spencer Paysinger.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Andy Griffith Show actress Maggie Peterson passes away at 81

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) —An actress known for being in The Andy Griffith Show has passed away. The Andy Griffith museum posted on their Facebook that Maggie Peterson Mancuso passed away. She played Charlene Darling, the daughter of the eccentric Darling family, who caused trouble around town with their folksy mountain beliefs. Peterson also appeared […]
CELEBRITIES
wccbcharlotte.com

Music, Stunts, Military Demonstrations And More Highlight Fan Fun Coming To Circle K Speed Street

CONCORD, N.C. (News Release) — With an unmatched lineup of music, food and fun, Charlotte Motor Speedway is redefining the fan experience as the new home of Circle K Speed Street May 27-29. Even before the green flag falls on a triple-header weekend of NASCAR action, the 10-acre Circle K Speed Street will come to life with a wide array of music, entertainment and interactive displays right outside the legendary 1.5-mile superspeedway.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Crayola IDEAworks is A Must See in Charlotte North Carolina

If you are a creative person keep reading because this experience is for you. Whether you are a parent with little ones or a 28-year-old like me, there is a new must-see Crayola IDEAworks® exhibit in Charlotte. This past weekend I had the pleasure of visiting the newest experience...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Entertainment
wccbcharlotte.com

Carrie Underwood Bringing The Denim & Rhinestones Tour To Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carrie Underwood, the 8-time Grammy Award winner and 3-time ACM Entertainer of the Year, announced her new arena tour, The Denim & Rhinestones Tour, will be headed to the Queen City in 2023. The tour will kick off on Oct. 15 in Greenville, S.C., making stops...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

New Study Shows Watching TV Is The Most Popular Way To De-Stress

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It looks like “comfort” shows are a big hit when it comes to winding down at the end of the day. A new poll shows Americans are turning to TV more than anything to relax. That’s according to a new study by OnePoll on behalf of streamer Philo. The study concluded over half of participants use comfort shows to self-sooth and distract themselves from things like anxiety or stress.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Local Veterinarian Debuts New Brand, Petfolk, And Brings New Pet Care Center To Promenade On Providence

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) – Petfolk announces its new pet care center in the Promenade on Providence shopping center with a grand opening celebration May 20-21. Founded by renowned local veterinarian, Dr. Audrey Wystrach, Petfolk is bringing connected and proactive pet care to more than 500,000 pet parents in the greater Charlotte area, with a focus on creating a true community of care between pets, pet parents, and their veterinary care teams. To celebrate the new brand’s second pet care center in the Charlotte area, Petfolk is partnering with two local nonprofits to provide veterinary services for adopted animals throughout the grand opening weekend.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Fire Honors The First Black Firefighter Hazel Erwin

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire Department will honor Hazel Erwin, the first Black firefighter in the Queen City, at his funeral Monday. Erwin was born in Charlotte and died last week at the age of 77 after a battle with cancer. Before joining the Charlotte Fire department, Erwin...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Brady
Person
Kyle Richards
Person
Ryan Stiles
Person
Colin Mochrie
Person
Aisha Tyler
Shionda Farrell

The Color Purple House in the Carolina’s

House from the movie The Color PurpleShionda Farrell. The Colored Purple is one of my favorite movies of all time ! Although many scenes were shot in Marshville, Anson County located in Wadesboro,North Carolina’s is home to the house that Celie, played by Whoopi Goldberg, and her husband, played by Danny Glover, lived in.
WADESBORO, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Live Updates: Cawthorn concedes, Beasley faces Budd in November

It's Election Day in North Carolina. Voters are picking candidates for North Carolina’s open Senate seat, 14 seats in the U.S. House and every member of the North Carolina General Assembly, along with local races across the state. Some local elections, including for mayor and city council members in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Edge On The Clock: Elon Musk Says Twitter Has Accused Him Of Sharing Company Secret

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Researchers are over the moon after a recent historic achievement. Scientists grew plants in lunar soil for the first time ever. A study on the experiment was published last week. The discovery could lay the foundation for growing plants that supply oxygen and food on the moon. The experiment also showed how stressful it is for plants to grow in lunar soil, which is wildly different from earth’s natural habitats.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wccb Charlotte#Cw
WTHR

Steph Curry to graduate from Davidson College

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte native and NBA superstar Steph Curry will graduate from Davidson College as a member of the class of 2022 Sunday, the school announced. Curry, who led the Wildcats to the Elite Eight as a sophomore in 2008, turned pro in 2009, just one semester short of finishing his degree. Curry re-enrolled at Davidson for the spring semester and worked with two faculty members to complete the necessary coursework for his degree in sociology.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte ranked 30th best place to live in the US

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We all know Charlotte is a great place to live but now the Queen City has been named one of the top cities in America by a new report. U.S. News & World Report released its list of the best places to live in America, and Charlotte came in at a respectable No. 30. Right behind the Queen City was Hickory at No. 31 overall.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Officer Unexpectedly Passes Away At Home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is mourning the loss of Officer Angela Starnes who passed away unexpectedly Monday morning at her home. Starnes worked in the CMPD Homicide Unit, according to Chief Johnny Jennings. “Anyone who knew her or worked with her knows her kindness and good...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Independence Women Score Two In Inaugural USL W League Match

CHARLOTTE, NC – The Charlotte Independence USL W League Team opened up its inaugural season with a 2-4 loss to Greenville Liberty SC today at American Legion Memorial Stadium. Winger #11 Sutton Webb scored the Independence women’s first goal in history in the 55th minute. To start the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Behind the mask: Meet the doctor advancing cancer care in Charlotte

Our Behind the Mask series, produced in partnership with Atrium Health, tells the stories of healthcare heroes in Charlotte. Dr. Stuart Burri is a radiation oncologist at Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute where he specializes in treating brain tumors and serves as the Chairman of Radiation Oncology. He’s passionate about pioneering more advanced (and less […] The post Behind the mask: Meet the doctor advancing cancer care in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thelaurelofasheville.com

Celebrate the Life, Legacy of an Asheville Luminary

The Wilma Dykeman Legacy and Black Wall Street AVL are partnering to celebrate Wilma Dykeman’s 102nd Birthday Anniversary with a party on Saturday, May 21, from 1–4 p.m. at 8 River Arts Place. Besides honoring the late Asheville-born writer and activist, this year’s event seeks to celebrate the resilience of seekers after social and environmental justice. Before her death in 2006, Dykeman authored notable works of literature including the award-winning Neither Black Nor White, a narrative of the 1950s South which she co-wrote with her husband James Stokely.
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy