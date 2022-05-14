ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

St. Louis-area day care operator sentenced in infant death

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAPLEWOOD, Mo. (AP) — A woman who operated a day care center from her St. Louis County home has been sentenced...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
5 On Your Side

Missing central Missouri woman could be heading to St. Louis with non-custodial son

FULTON, Mo. — A missing Fulton, Missouri, woman with schizophrenia may be on her way to St. Louis with her non-custodial son, police said Tuesday. According to an Endangered Silver Advisory, Gladys Bowers, 68, was reported missing last Monday morning, May 8, from the residential care facility where she lives. She hasn't been seen since and did not take her medication with her.
FULTON, MO
abc17news.com

Girl is 5th person to die from St. Louis crash last week

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say an 11-year-old girl is the fifth person to die from her injuries in a crash caused by a vehicle that police had tried to stop in the minutes before it hit a van carrying seven family members. The St. Louis Post Dispatch reports that the medical examiner’s office confirmed on Monday the death of 11-year-old Takera Thompson, of St. Louis. She died at a hospital three days after the May 6 crash. Also killed in the crash were the child’s grandmother, 56-year-old Anngelique Simmons; Takera’s aunt, 34-year-old Rhonda Simmons; and two great-uncles, 47-year-old Ephriam “Wayne” Simmons and 43-year-old Luther Simmons. Two other children in the van also suffered critical injuries. The crash happened when a Jeep that had fled a police stop crashed into the van.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maplewood#Day Care Center#Prison#Violent Crime#Ap
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Man and Woman Steal from Almost Every Home Depot in St. Louis County

The St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney's Office announced this morning that a man and a woman have been charged with stealing more than $35,000 worth of merchandise from nine Home Depot locations in the St. Louis area. By the RFT's unofficial count, there are 10 Home Depots in St. Louis County....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Police chase reaches 120 mph, ends in Pontoon Beach, Ill.

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A police chase ended in an arrest early Tuesday morning in Pontoon Beach, Illinois. The car was stolen from Chicago. Officers spotted it in Litchfield just before 2 a.m. The chase reached speeds of up to 120 miles an hour along I-55. The chase ended near Highway 111 in Pontoon Beach. One […]
PONTOON BEACH, IL
KMOV

Detectives searching for person of interest after St. Louis County bank robbery

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – Detectives in St. Louis County are searching for a person of interest following a bank robbery. The police department posted a surveillance video on Facebook showing the individual sought following the Saturday robbery. According to police, the robbery occurred in the 4000 block of North Lindbergh Blvd. The suspect walked into the bank, demanded money and then ran off after getting cash.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
Pink Politic

Part 3: Parents find similarities in the deaths of their kids in Washington & Madison counties Missouri & want answers.

The story of Jacob Kirkpatrick's death is another case swept under the rug by Sherriff Katy Mccutcheon of the Madison County Sheriff's Department. A man named Jacob Kirkpatrick is joining the already growing list of inconsistent & false autopsies. Madison County wrote his death off as an overdose/accident. Depending on what paragraph you read in the autopsy conclusion report, it could be either. The problem is it was neither. I was able to gain an exclusive interview with his mother, Kelly.
MADISON COUNTY, MO
actionnews5.com

5 killed, 8 wounded in violent St. Louis weekend

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - Five people were killed and eight others were wounded in shootings that occurred in St. Louis this weekend. The first shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. Saturday. Police told KMOV that Kyierah Jeffries, 16, was found shot outside. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

O’Fallon family of five escapes house fire

O’FALLON, Mo. – A family of five escaped a fire in their O’Fallon, Missouri home late Sunday night. The fire started just before 11:30 p.m. on White Stable Drive. Two adults and three children were home at the time. They smelled smoke and got out safely. The flames were so intense that the firefighters who […]
O'FALLON, MO
FOX2Now

Body found outside of a south St. Louis home Saturday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Homicide detectives were called to the 3800 block of Eichelberger Saturday night. A man’s body was found in front of a home at around 10:45 pm. Police did not indicate how the man died or release the victim’s identity. This is an active investigation and more details are expected to be released later.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Person shot and killed early Monday in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A person was shot and killed early Monday morning in south St. Louis. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. on Meramec Street at South 37th. It is unknown at this time if anyone is in custody related to this incident. It is also unknown what led up to the shooting. Officials […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy