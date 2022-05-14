Historical Society Meets 7PM Monday Night

(Rutherford County, Tenn.) Each year during February and March, Middle Tennessee Electric brings its educational initiative, Tree Wise, to local schools to teach students about environmental awareness and the importance of planting the right tree in the right place. During the presentation to students, an MTE representative conducts classroom activities and discussions on how to transport, plant and care for trees. The students are also taught about the importance of planting trees where they won’t interfere with the electric grid, best safety practices while around electric lines and MTE’s year-round efforts to trim vegetation. To conclude the program, students are given a tree sapling to take home and plant with their families, and they are encouraged to share the information they learned during the program.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO