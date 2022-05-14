ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

Historical Society Meets 7PM Monday Night

wgnsradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MURFREESBORO) Whether you're new to the area or have lived here all of your life, learning about the history of this community is always important. The Rutherford County Historical Society invites the public to its monthly meeting at 7:00 o'clock this Monday evening (5/16/2022) at Carriage Lane Reception House, 337 E....

www.wgnsradio.com

Comments / 1

Related
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County Library Updates and News

WGNS' Scott Walker talks about the Summer Reading Program with Katie Turner and Emily Garrett from Linebaugh Library’s Youth Services. Plus, many other guests from the Rutherford County Public Library Services on air today with Scott. Hear the entire WGNS Podcast above!. Rutherford County Library System locations:. 1. Linebaugh...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Summer Programs and Summer Fun for kids throughout Rutherford County

(Rutherford County, Tenn.) Local schools are wrapping up graduation ceremonies this week with Riverdale High School preparing for their ceremony on Wednesday night (May 18), Blackman scheduled for Thursday evening, followed by Holloway High School on Friday night. While Holloway plans for a graduation at LifePoint Church in Smyrna, all of the other schools will hold ceremonies inside the MTSU Murphy Center at 7PM. That said, the graduations mixed with the recent rise in temperature, makes it feel like summer has already arrived. However, the first official day of summer is June 21st.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Campaign Announcement: Austin Maxwell for Murfreesboro City Council

(Murfreesboro, TN) Rutherford County Republican Party Chairman Austin Maxwell announced this week that he will be seeking one of the three Murfreesboro City Council seats during the upcoming August general election. Maxwell has lived in Murfreesboro since 1998. He and his wife Claire (Daniel) Maxwell re-located back to Murfreesboro in...
MURFREESBORO, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murfreesboro, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Rutherford County, TN
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Rutherford County, TN
Government
wgnsradio.com

Middle Tennessee Electric's Tree Wise Program Sees Increase in School Participation

(Rutherford County, Tenn.) Each year during February and March, Middle Tennessee Electric brings its educational initiative, Tree Wise, to local schools to teach students about environmental awareness and the importance of planting the right tree in the right place. During the presentation to students, an MTE representative conducts classroom activities and discussions on how to transport, plant and care for trees. The students are also taught about the importance of planting trees where they won’t interfere with the electric grid, best safety practices while around electric lines and MTE’s year-round efforts to trim vegetation. To conclude the program, students are given a tree sapling to take home and plant with their families, and they are encouraged to share the information they learned during the program.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Justice Jeffrey Bivins Speaks at 16th Judicial District Recovery Court Graduation

(Rutherford County, TN) On Monday (May 16, 2022), the Recovery Court for the 16th Judicial District held a graduation in Murfreesboro for seven of its participants. Judge Jimmy Turner welcomed Justice Jeff Bivins to address the graduates at the Rutherford County Judicial Center. Over 125 people were present for the graduation ceremony. Justice Bivins applauded the graduates and the program’s staff saying, “Programs like this one reunite families and restore lives.”
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Fourteen Individuals Graduate from United Way Catalyst Program

On May 19th, fourteen individuals will graduate from United Way’s nine-month Catalyst program. The class of business leaders has participated in the program to become engaged in social responsibility through the means of advocacy, giving and volunteerism. The Catalyst program’s goal is to train volunteers to serve in nonprofit...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Food Distribution in Murfreesboro - Volunteer Opportunity

(Murfreesboro, TN) Volunteers are needed at Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency for the quarterly food distribution drive. The distribution location will be at Allen Chapel AME Church in Murfreesboro (224 S. Maney Ave. Murfreesboro, TN 37130). The event is scheduled to take place on June 3rd and 4th. The event is...
MURFREESBORO, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doughnut#Artifacts#Historical Society Meets#Century Farms
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro City Council holds Special Budget Review Session May 19

The Murfreesboro City Council will meet in Special Session at 4:00 p.m. this Thursday, May 19, in the Council Chambers at City Hall for the purpose of reviewing the proposed FY 23 Budget. According to the proposed annual budget documents, "The City’s total budgeted amount for FY 23 is $573...
MURFREESBORO, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WSMV

Raising Cane’s opens first Middle TN location Friday

COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Raising Cane’s officials announced the grand opening of their first Tennessee location Tuesday. Restaurant officials expressed their excitement about joining the Cookeville community. The restaurant, known for its chicken fingers that are marinated, hand-battered, and cooked to order, plans to host a large celebration Friday in honor of its new location.
COOKEVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

TDOT Announces Road Closure for Maury County for Tuesday and Wednesday

THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION WILL BE CONDUCTING A CLOSURE OF US 31/SR 7 FOR PIPE WORK TUESDAY, MAY 17, AND WEDNESDAY, MAY 18. THE ROAD WILL BE CLOSED IN BOTH DIRECTIONS FROM SHEEGOG LANE TO NEELEY HOLLOW ROAD FROM 8 A.M. TO 3 P.M. EACH DAY WHILE TDOT CREWS REPLACE TWO CONCRETE PIPES UNDERNEATH THE ROAD.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Registry delves into fire-hall check-cashing complaint against state Rep. Paul Sherrell

The Tennessee Registry of Election Finance is looking into a complaint that state Rep. Paul Sherrell wrote checks from his campaign account to local fire halls and asked for cash back, potentially pocketing it while campaigning this year. Sparta resident Dale Walker, director of the Tennessee Pastors Network, filed the sworn complaint asking for an […] The post Registry delves into fire-hall check-cashing complaint against state Rep. Paul Sherrell appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Grundy County Herald

HunterGirl is coming home to Winchester

Hunter Wolkonowski, also known as HunterGirl, is coming home. HunterGirl has made it to the Top 3 contestants on American Idol. She will be in Winchester tomorrow, Tuesday, May 17. Winchester officials have planned several events to welcome her. HunterGirl will be accompanied by American Idol’s producers for her return...
WINCHESTER, TN
wgnsradio.com

MTSU grads commissioned as Air Force second lieutenants at ceremony

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Recent MTSU graduates Corwin Cordell and Jalen Ervin received their commissions as U.S. Air Force second lieutenants during a special ceremony for Air Force ROTC Detachment 790, held Saturday, May 14, at the Veterans Memorial outside the Tom H. Jackson Building. Detachment 790, with a long history of being housed in Kean Hall at Tennessee State University in Nashville, Tennessee, includes students from MTSU, TSU and other Midstate and southern Kentucky colleges and universities.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy