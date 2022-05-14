ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Theatre in the Park: Hamlet 1603

By Latricia Polk
WSYX ABC6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's back Actor Theatre returns to Schiller...

abc6onyourside.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSYX ABC6

'Wheel of Fortune LIVE' coming to Columbus this fall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For the first time ever, "Wheel of Fortune" is doing live shows across the country and making a stop in Columbus!. Guests can audition to go on stage, spin the wheel and try to solve puzzles to win prizes. Audience members also have the chance to be randomly picked to win cash and prizes.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Entertainment
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
WSYX ABC6

Trial of 2 Central Ohio men accused of hazing death underway

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The issues will boil down to this: was Stone Foltz forced to drink a liter of whiskey that led to his death or was it his personal choice. Those were the two options attorneys suggested to a jury in Wood County hearing the trial of two men from Central Ohio accused in the death of Foltz, who died while pledging a fraternity at Bowling Green State University.
GROVE CITY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Jury selection underway in Bowling Green hazing case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Jury selection is underway for two people charged in the hazing death of Bowling Green student Stone Foltz. Troy Henricksen is from Grove City and Jacob Krinn is from Delaware. Foltz, who was also from Delaware, died in March 2021 three days after he was...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus gas prices unchanged for the past week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The average price of gas in Columbus remains unchanged in the last week. According to GasBuddy, the average price for a gallon of gas in Columbus is $4.26. Columbus gas prices are 54.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.39 per gallon...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamlet#Actor#Performing#Musical Theater#Wsyx
WSYX ABC6

Dump truck crashes into downtown Columbus church

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday after a dump truck smashed into a downtown Columbus Church. The crash happened on 315 at Town Street. ODOT cameras show the moments the truck went off the road, narrowly missed an SUV, and crashed into the church.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Honoring Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Department of Veterans is taking nominations for the Hall of Frame. Ohio Department of Veterans Services director Maj. Gen.Deborah Ashenhurst discusses the nominations process with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco. If you would like to nominate a Veteran for the 2022...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Extending your dog walk to include more exercise along the route

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Summertime is here! As many look forward to spending more time outside, this is your chance to make time to exercise and spend time with your pups! Owner of Seven Studios Julie Wilkes and her dogs Cash and Charlie join Good Day Columbus to help demonstrate how it's done!
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
WSYX ABC6

Columbus neighbors ask for city to step up safety after violent weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Nearly a dozen people including two juveniles were wounded this weekend amid a string of violence around Columbus. “Wow, that’s devastating to hear,” said Sam Park after learning about the weekend gunfire across the city, including a shooting at Weinland Park, where Sam takes his dog Pepper every day.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Suspect in deadly northeast Columbus shooting taken into custody

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspect charged with murder in a March shooting in northeast Columbus shooting has been taken into custody. Tayeshawn Gavin, 18, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 18-year-old Chaz Darl Fleming. Police identified Gavin as the suspect shortly after the shooting on...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Semi crashes on I-270 in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A semi crashed on I-270 Tuesday in east Columbus causing traffic problems during rush hour. ODOT said the ramp lanes of I-270 south are closed between Main Street and I-70. Southbound traffic can exit at Main Street but the exit to I-70 is closed. All...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Retired Newark Police K9 Ike passes away

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Newark Division of Police shared Monday that retired K9 Ike had passed away over the weekend. Police say K9 Ike died on Saturday, May 14 of natural causes. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Sgt. Dave Burris and his family and friends as they...
NEWARK, OH
WSYX ABC6

Gun violence discussed during Columbus Public Health meeting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's not a typical topic for health officials, but on Tuesday, the Columbus Board of Health talked about the recent gun violence during a virtual meeting. They've called the violence an epidemic and Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant joined in saying growing access to guns...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

OHSAA members reject NIL for high school athletes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Members of the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) voted to reject student-athletes from earning money off their name, image, and likeness (NIL). The vote failed by a margin of 538 to 254, according to the OHSAA. “Every year, the referendum voting process shows that...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy