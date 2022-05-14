Theatre in the Park: Hamlet 1603

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For the first time ever, "Wheel of Fortune" is doing live shows across the country and making a stop in Columbus!. Guests can audition to go on stage, spin the wheel and try to solve puzzles to win prizes. Audience members also have the chance to be randomly picked to win cash and prizes.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Following up on a promise he made to the Ohio State Marching Band in December, Tom Cruise will be providing the band with a screening of the new Top Gun: Maverick movie Friday at the Wexner Center for the Arts. Band members will be getting...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After her return to the Stagecoach Festival, 8-time Grammy winner Carrie Underwood announced her The Denim & Rhinestones Tour, which will make a stop in Columbus. The American Idol winner will be performing at Nationwide Arena on March 4, 2023, with Grammy-nominated artist, Jimmie Allen.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a new project to help Veterans' children and it all starts with a basket. Dresden and Company director of system Ryan Lepi and Basketmaker Craig Prest discuss supporting 'Children of Fallen Patriots' with Good Day Columbus’ Jackie Orozco and Maria Durant.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The issues will boil down to this: was Stone Foltz forced to drink a liter of whiskey that led to his death or was it his personal choice. Those were the two options attorneys suggested to a jury in Wood County hearing the trial of two men from Central Ohio accused in the death of Foltz, who died while pledging a fraternity at Bowling Green State University.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Jury selection is underway for two people charged in the hazing death of Bowling Green student Stone Foltz. Troy Henricksen is from Grove City and Jacob Krinn is from Delaware. Foltz, who was also from Delaware, died in March 2021 three days after he was...
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Smoked, grilled and charred BBQ, Good Day Columbus is celebrating National Bar-B-Que Day with a twist! Barrel and Boar Gastropub introducing a new vegan alternative for customers to enjoy with a Pulled Pork BBQ Oyster Mushroom Sandwich!. Barrel & Boar Gastropub has 4 locations and...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The average price of gas in Columbus remains unchanged in the last week. According to GasBuddy, the average price for a gallon of gas in Columbus is $4.26. Columbus gas prices are 54.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.39 per gallon...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In recent years, Columbus has seen a rise in crime involving teenagers. Now, a major effort is underway to push area teens in the right direction. ABC6 On Your Side shares how neighborhood leaders are working on the front lines, helping to change lives and the community in the process.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday after a dump truck smashed into a downtown Columbus Church. The crash happened on 315 at Town Street. ODOT cameras show the moments the truck went off the road, narrowly missed an SUV, and crashed into the church.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Department of Veterans is taking nominations for the Hall of Frame. Ohio Department of Veterans Services director Maj. Gen.Deborah Ashenhurst discusses the nominations process with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco. If you would like to nominate a Veteran for the 2022...
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Summertime is here! As many look forward to spending more time outside, this is your chance to make time to exercise and spend time with your pups! Owner of Seven Studios Julie Wilkes and her dogs Cash and Charlie join Good Day Columbus to help demonstrate how it's done!
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Nearly a dozen people including two juveniles were wounded this weekend amid a string of violence around Columbus. “Wow, that’s devastating to hear,” said Sam Park after learning about the weekend gunfire across the city, including a shooting at Weinland Park, where Sam takes his dog Pepper every day.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspect charged with murder in a March shooting in northeast Columbus shooting has been taken into custody. Tayeshawn Gavin, 18, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 18-year-old Chaz Darl Fleming. Police identified Gavin as the suspect shortly after the shooting on...
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — This month for May Good Day Columbus is raising awareness for skin cancer. One in five Americans are diagnosed with skin cancer, Doctor Shari Hicks-Graham from Downtown Dermatology joins Good Day Columbus with a few reminders before you venture outside!. For additional questions or concerns...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A semi crashed on I-270 Tuesday in east Columbus causing traffic problems during rush hour. ODOT said the ramp lanes of I-270 south are closed between Main Street and I-70. Southbound traffic can exit at Main Street but the exit to I-70 is closed. All...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Newark Division of Police shared Monday that retired K9 Ike had passed away over the weekend. Police say K9 Ike died on Saturday, May 14 of natural causes. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Sgt. Dave Burris and his family and friends as they...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Law enforcement agencies from all around the state came together Tuesday for the Light Ohio Blue cruiser caravan. The statewide campaign honors officers who died in the line of duty. "I hope it sends a message of unity, strength, and bringing the community together bringing...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's not a typical topic for health officials, but on Tuesday, the Columbus Board of Health talked about the recent gun violence during a virtual meeting. They've called the violence an epidemic and Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant joined in saying growing access to guns...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Members of the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) voted to reject student-athletes from earning money off their name, image, and likeness (NIL). The vote failed by a margin of 538 to 254, according to the OHSAA. “Every year, the referendum voting process shows that...
