ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Above average warmth for the weekend

By Alana Brophy
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M511C_0fe9gAni00

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Happy Weekend, Utah! We get dry conditions and a decent amount of sunshine throughout the weekend.

High pressure continues to build with mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions at times. With high pressure firmly in control over the weekend, each day will be a little warmer than the last. Daytime highs will be slightly above average for our Saturday with highs in the 60s and 70s in northern Utah while southern Utah gets 80s and even 90s! The warmth kicks into a higher gear by Sunday as Salt Lake City climbs into the mid 80s while areas in southern Utah like St. George and Zion National Park reach the mid and upper 90s! If you’re going to be down south, make sure you pack plenty of hydration for any outdoor activities, and wear plenty of sunscreen.

Major increase in airborne pollen, study finds

The warmth will hold on into the first half of next week before a weak disturbance can bring down temperatures slightly midweek with a small chance for some wet weather on Tuesday. Models are hinting at a more active and cooler pattern by the end of next week, but it’s just something to keep an eye on for now.

Bottom line?  A big weekend warm up with dry conditions.

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Warm, unsettled Tuesday with fire threat hanging on

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! We have the chance for some thunderstorm development on Tuesday afternoon in the central part of the state. A general thunderstorm threat extends from Salt Lake County to Beaver County and includes all areas in between like Tooele County, Castle Country, Moab and the Uinta Basin. The […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

2030 Winter Olympics could bring huge economic gain to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The 2030 Winter Olympics could potentially be held in Utah and the prospect of bringing the games back to the capital city means a big payout for the state.  The Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute and the Salt Lake City Committee for the Games hosted a discussion about the potential bid on Tuesday. With […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Utah board game company anticipating first release

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – ABC4 digital recently reported on Utah’s rich community of local game stores. A small-scale board game publisher is now hoping to bring board game development to Utah.  Oh No! Games was founded by three friends with a passion for board games. ABC4 spoke with Ian Watson, one of the founders. […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Utah man rides across the state on lawnmower for pediatric charity

UTAH (ABC4) – One Utah man is raising funds for charity in a very unique way — by riding his lawnmower. A Santaquin man, Scott Morgan, is taking his lawnmower on an interstate journey, driving the length of Utah to raise money for Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of the Intermountain Area. Morgan stopped by […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Utah State
ABC4

Black bear spotted roaming around middle school campus in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah middle schoolers received a furry surprise this morning when a black bear showed up for class on Monday. The Utah Division of Wildlife Services (DWR) says the black bear was spotted roaming around the Morgan Middle School campus. Officials say the bear explored around, then left school grounds and […]
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
ABC4

New time capsule in Utah State Capitol to remain until 2122

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On May 18, 2022, Utah Governor Spencer Cox will place a new time capsule at the Utah State Capitol to replace the one from April 4, 1914.  The new time capsule will be filled with items “representing the Utah of today.” The collection has been curated by the Governor’s Office, […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Grizzlies advance to Western Conference Finals

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – For the first time in 14 years, and for just the second time ever, the Utah Grizzlies are moving on to the ECHL Western Conference Finals. The Grizzlies exploded for four goals in the third period, en route to a series-clinching 5-1 victory over the Rapid City Rush […]
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunscreen#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC4

UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for elderly Cottonwood Heights man

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled after the man was found Monday. ————————————————————————————————————– COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? A Silver Alert has been activated for a missing elderly man with special needs from Cottonwood Heights on Monday. Cottonwood Heights Police say Adolfo Amador, 89, was last seen on Sunday, […]
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
ABC4

Crash blocks roads on Bangerter Highway in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A crash has shut down lanes along Bangerter Highway in Salt Lake County on Monday morning. The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) says the incident happened along Bangerter Highway at 700 South near the I-80 Eastbound freeway. Officials say the right-hand southbound lanes along Bangerter Highway are currently blocked. […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Comedian Bill Burr heads to Utah this winter

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Comedy fans, mark your calendars as comedian Bill Burr heads to Utah this winter. The GRAMMY-nominated comedian will be headlining the Maverik Center in West Valley City on Dec. 9. Tickets for the performance go on sale starting Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. The comedian will be bringing […]
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ABC4

What does it mean to be a Trooper with the UHP?

UTAH (ABC4) – It goes without saying that as residents of the Beehive State we have the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) to thank for ensuring our wellbeing.  Recently, the UHP took to social media to pinpoint what it means to be a Trooper. According to the organization, the position goes far beyond a symbolism of […]
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
ABC4

The Justice Files: Remembering Kiplyn

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Karissa Lords never got a chance to say goodbye to her sister the day she disappeared. It was May 2, 1995 and Kiplyn Davis was headed to another day at Spanish Fork High School. “For me, I … didn’t talk with my sister,” Lords said. “I was still asleep. […]
SPANISH FORK, UT
ABC4

Provo “Memorial Flag Ceremony” honoring fallen officers

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – On Monday, police officers in Provo held a “Memorial Flag Ceremony.” Organizers of the ceremony say they did it to honor fallen officers. This week marks National Police Week, a time to pay tribute to the local, state, and federal peace officers who have “died or who have been disabled” in […]
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Bill aims to rename Provo Veterans Center after ‘Candy Bomber’

UTAH (ABC4) – The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a bill to rename the Provo Veterans Center after famed “Candy Bomber” Gail S. Halvorsen. A lifelong Utahn, Halvorsen was a U.S. Air Force pilot who served during World War II in Berlin. Halvorsen became a U.S. Army Air Force pilot as a 22-year-old in […]
ABC4

Family Fun Run to benefit teachers held in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A family fun challenge run was held on Saturday by the Jordan Education Foundation at the Veterans Memorial Park. The purpose of the event was to bring families together with good-spirited competition between teachers and students, while raising money for classroom supplies and other needs to support the Jordan school […]
WEST JORDAN, UT
ABC4

BYU-Tennessee football game in 2023 canceled

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (ABC4 Sports) – The BYU football team was scheduled to open the 2023 season at home against Tennessee on September 2nd. But the Vols have opted out and will play Virginia instead in Nashville, leaving a hole in BYU’s first non-conference slate as a member of the Big 12 Conference. Tennessee will reportedly […]
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Ben Platt along with Aly & AJ coming to Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – Ben Platt was originally supposed to start his Reverie tour this spring but rescheduled to fall 2022. All original tickets will remain valid for the newly scheduled dates. Platt will be coming to the Maverick Center in West Valley City on September 6. His tour will also feature special guests Aly & AJ. […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Randy Rahe leaves lasting legacy at Weber State

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Randy Rahe is leaving Weber State as not only the school’s all-time winningest coach, but also as the all-time leader in victories in Big Sky Conference history. “It’s been an honor and a privilege for me to be the head basketball coach at Weber State for 16 years,” Rahe said […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy