Indianapolis, IN

INDYCAR Moves Up Start Time of GMR Grand Prix

By Speedway Digest Staff
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After careful monitoring of likely weather conditions in the Indianapolis area this afternoon, INDYCAR officials have moved up the start time of today’s GMR Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor...

Vladimiros Tziortzis rings down Alberto Naska in an exciting battle

Vladimiros Tziortzis rounded out a perfect NASCAR Whelen Euro Series weekend for Academy Motorsport / Alex Caffi Motorsport with his second consecutive win in EuroNASCAR 2. The Cypriot, who put his name on the winners list for the first time already on Saturday, rang down rookie Alberto Naska in an great battle and put his #5 EuroNASCAR FJ in Victory Lane once again. The 25-year-old leaves the legendary Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia with a total of 80 points on his tally.
MOTORSPORTS
GMS Racing NCWTS Kansas I Race Recap

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST. Quote: "Man, we really weren't all that fast when we unloaded for practice and qualifying, but we were able to make huge gains during the race. My crew chief Charles Denike did a great job adjusting on my No. 23 Chevy all night, and it put us in contention near the finish. I feel that we really hit on some great speed over the last two stops, and our restarts were crucial at the end there. I'm very thankful to my whole crew at GMS Racing and my supporters in Champion Power Equipment for enabling us to race, and I look forward to building towards more strong runs in the future."
MOTORSPORTS
Late Race Flat Tire Spoils Strong Run for Heim

Corey Heim lined up on the front row in second for the 134-lap event at Kansas Speedway next to Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) teammate John Hunter Nemechek. Heim fell back to fourth on the initial restart but powered his way back up to the front to win his first career stage in the Camping World Truck Series.
MOTORSPORTS
Transcript: Kurt Busch / Frontstretch Kansas

That is one thing he is familiar with. 33 tries. Kurt Busch finally gets that first victory at Kansas Speedway. Kurt, the year you guys have had, joining this team, the ups and downs. How did you guys come out and dominate the way you did to get this first victory?
MOTORSPORTS
Buescher Finishes 27th in Kansas

Chris Buescher was on his way to a solid finish in the Castrol GTX Ford Mustang Sunday afternoon at Kansas Speedway, but overheating issues forced him to pit under green, ultimately losing laps to the leaders to finish 27th. It was an eventful weekend for the No. 17 team as...
MOTORSPORTS
RCR NCS Post Race Report: Kansas Speedway

Solid Day for Austin Dillon and The No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet at Kansas Speedway. “Nice work by everyone on the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet today. It was a lot of hard work and a long day, but we got an okay finish out of it at Kansas Speedway. We had a penalty in Stage 1 for equipment leaving the box, but the pit crew was pretty fast the rest of the day. In Stage 2, we pitted under green just as the caution came out and we had to take the wave around. We rebounded nicely, though, and spent most of Stage 3 in the top-12. The restarts were a struggle today. Our car didn’t really start handling well until about 20 laps into a run, so that’s something we’re going to have to do some work on. This team will keep digging.”
MOTORSPORTS
Ankrum Finishes 16th at Kansas

Tyler Ankrum collected a 16th-place result in his fifth start at Kansas Speedway on Saturday night. The driver of the No. 16 LiUNA! Toyota Tundra TRD Pro sits 13th in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series standings after eight of 23 events. After battling a loose condition in practice, Ankrum...
MOTORSPORTS
Grandview Speedway Set for More Nascar Stock Car Racing Saturday Night, Hoping for a Break From the Weather

The management of Grandview Speedway is preparing to host a two-division program of professional auto racing action this Saturday night under the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series banner, however they are hoping for cooperation from the weatherman. The T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman...
SPEEDWAY, IN
Burton Finishes 21st at Kansas

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging team avoided the adversity that affected many of their competitors and came away with a 21st-place finish in Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway. Burton took the green flag from 26th place and finished the first 80-lap Stage in 23rd place.
MOTORSPORTS
Dean Thompson - Heart of America 200 Race Recap

Race Rundown – No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado. Thompson wheeled the No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet in the top-20 for a majority of Stage One Saturday night to turn in a 19th-place finish in the opening stage. Following a four tire stop at the stage break, Thompson continued to run steadily for another 19th-place result in Stage Two.
MOTORSPORTS
Keselowski Captures Top-15 in Kansas

Brad Keselowski began his 400-mile journey at Kansas Speedway from outside the top-30 Sunday afternoon, but rebounded well with a 14th-place run in the King’s Hawaiian Ford. When the green flag dropped, Keselowski worked his way up nine spots from the start in 40 laps. The No. 6 team fought a mostly free race car throughout stage one, relegating the King’s Hawaiian Ford to a 20th-place finish in the first stage.
MOTORSPORTS
Kris Wright - Heart of America 200 Race Recap

Race Rundown – No. 44 Big Dog Energy Chevrolet Silverado. Wright and the No. 44 Big Dog Energy team battled through traffic in the early stages of Saturday night’s Heart of America 200, resulting in a 26th-place finish in Stage One. Despite running a lap down, Wright continued to battle and came away with a 26th-place finish in Stage Two.
MOTORSPORTS
Lawless Alan - Heart of America 200 Race Recap

Race Rundown – No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet Silverado. Alan made an early charge through the field in the opening laps of Saturday night’s Heart of America 200, gaining four spots in the first ten laps to get himself on the doorstep of the top-20. After settling for a 22nd-place finish in Stage One and receiving the free pass to get back on the lead lap, Alan put together a solid run to finish 21st in Stage Two.
MOTORSPORTS
Circle City Raceway Preparing For Two Day Week Of Indy Show

One of the biggest weeks in racing will see the return of some of the greatest wheelmen on dirt making their second appearance at Circle City Raceway. Circle City, which opened for its inaugural season last year, brought the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship back to Indianapolis for the first time in 37 years. The series will slide its way back into the Indianapolis dirt for two exciting days of racing, presented by Mastin and Cain Warehousing Services, Wednesday-Thursday, May 25th-26th during the week of Indy.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Busch Light Racing: Kevin Harvick NASCAR All-Star Race Advance

● While Kevin Harvick is racing for some cold, hard cash on Sunday night in the $1 million-to-win NASCAR All-Star Race, fans can tweet for something even better – beer and bacon for life. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver has joined his teammate, Aric Almirola, to deliver a lifetime supply of Busch Beer and Smithfield Bacon to the luckiest fan in the history of sponsor promotions. All fans need to do is tune into FS1’s broadcast of the All-Star Race beginning at 8 p.m. EDT on Sunday and follow @BuschBeer. Then, during the fourth lap and the 10th lap of every stage of the All-Star Race, tweet #BuschBacon for a chance to win the most coveted prize mankind has ever known – Busch Beer and Smithfield Bacon for life. Throughout the All-Star Race, Harvick’s No. 4 #BuschBacon Ford Mustang and Almirola’s No. 10 Smithfield #BuschBacon Ford Mustang will drive home the point that crispy Smithfield Bacon is best paired with a crisp Busch Light.
MOTORSPORTS
