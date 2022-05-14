ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Nicolo Rocca opens the seasons on a high note

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Joining NASCAR Whelen Euro Series powerhouse CAAL Racing in the very last minute turned out to be the right decision for Nicolo Rocca. The Italian started EuroNASCAR PRO Round 1 from second place and grabbed the lead right at the start. After 18 thrilling laps and two cautions, the 28-year-old sped...

speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Speedway Digest

Nicolo Rocca is the provisional winner of EuroNASCAR PRO Round 02

The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season opener at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain, ended with Alon Day taking the checkered flag first. However, after reviewing the latest restart of the race, the win was handed to Nicolo Rocca, who also provisionally leads the points standings. Day and Gianmarco Ercoli were the protagonists of the battle for the lead in EuroNASCAR PRO Round 02, Day was penalized for jumping the final restart on lap 17, while Gianmarco Ercoli got a 5-second penalty for disrespecting the track limits.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Kris Wright - Heart of America 200 Race Recap

Race Rundown – No. 44 Big Dog Energy Chevrolet Silverado. Wright and the No. 44 Big Dog Energy team battled through traffic in the early stages of Saturday night’s Heart of America 200, resulting in a 26th-place finish in Stage One. Despite running a lap down, Wright continued to battle and came away with a 26th-place finish in Stage Two.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

NCWTS Race Recap: Kansas Speedway

Hailie Deegan qualified 18th for the Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway. The Ford Performance F-150 fired off tight but settled into 17th as she found a comfortable line along the top of the racetrack. At the conclusion of Stage 1, Deegan radioed to her crew, mentioning her car...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Speedway Digest

Mahoning Valley Speedway Modified Soring Zing "Tom Wanick Jr., Memorial 150" to be streamed on dirttrackdigest.tv

The Modified Spring Zing “Tom Wanick Jr., Memorial 150” set for Sunday afternoon, May 22 at Lehighton’s Mahoning Valley Speedway has been growing with excitement especially with a track record first place payout of no less than $7000-to-win and $1200 to take the green. Aside from that there are numerous monetary and contingency prizes that will be presented. There will even be a non-qualifiers race if 40 or more cars are signed in and that number is nearing.
LEHIGHTON, PA
Speedway Digest

Late Race Flat Tire Spoils Strong Run for Heim

Corey Heim lined up on the front row in second for the 134-lap event at Kansas Speedway next to Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) teammate John Hunter Nemechek. Heim fell back to fourth on the initial restart but powered his way back up to the front to win his first career stage in the Camping World Truck Series.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Dean Thompson - Heart of America 200 Race Recap

Race Rundown – No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado. Thompson wheeled the No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet in the top-20 for a majority of Stage One Saturday night to turn in a 19th-place finish in the opening stage. Following a four tire stop at the stage break, Thompson continued to run steadily for another 19th-place result in Stage Two.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Kurt Busch Scores First Win in Toyota Camry Trd

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) KURT BUSCH, No. 45 Jordan Brand Toyota Camry TRD, 23XI Racing. “It’s family. When we started this car number, I knew we had our work cut out for us. We just had to do simple things to work our way up. Heck, one of the simple things was just making final round in qualifying. We’ve been starting to do that. That leads you into other categories that help you think and get you into more detail about other things. I just thought all a long if we got up front it would be a whole new game of blocking the air, taking lanes away. Today, this Toyota Camry TRD was fast right off the truck. Stage one I was killer tight. I thought our day was going to be a long day, and I’m just so happy that the car reacted to the changes. Jordan Brand on the hood, that is our DNA at 23XI. Denny Hamlin, thank you. Monster Energy, everybody that is our partners. This is a big win for our team.”
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gianmarco Ercoli
Person
Lucas Luhr
Speedway Digest

RCR NCS Post Race Report: Kansas Speedway

Solid Day for Austin Dillon and The No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet at Kansas Speedway. “Nice work by everyone on the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet today. It was a lot of hard work and a long day, but we got an okay finish out of it at Kansas Speedway. We had a penalty in Stage 1 for equipment leaving the box, but the pit crew was pretty fast the rest of the day. In Stage 2, we pitted under green just as the caution came out and we had to take the wave around. We rebounded nicely, though, and spent most of Stage 3 in the top-12. The restarts were a struggle today. Our car didn’t really start handling well until about 20 laps into a run, so that’s something we’re going to have to do some work on. This team will keep digging.”
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Kraus, Howard Notch Best Finishes Of 2022

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing drivers Derek Kraus and Colby Howard each had their best race of the season in the Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway on Saturday night. Kraus came home eighth in the No. 19 Adaptive One Chevrolet Silverado RST, notching his best finish of the year; while Howard drove the No. 91 Gates Hydraulics Chevrolet Silverado RST to a career-best 11th-place finish.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Keselowski Captures Top-15 in Kansas

Brad Keselowski began his 400-mile journey at Kansas Speedway from outside the top-30 Sunday afternoon, but rebounded well with a 14th-place run in the King’s Hawaiian Ford. When the green flag dropped, Keselowski worked his way up nine spots from the start in 40 laps. The No. 6 team fought a mostly free race car throughout stage one, relegating the King’s Hawaiian Ford to a 20th-place finish in the first stage.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Buescher Finishes 27th in Kansas

Chris Buescher was on his way to a solid finish in the Castrol GTX Ford Mustang Sunday afternoon at Kansas Speedway, but overheating issues forced him to pit under green, ultimately losing laps to the leaders to finish 27th. It was an eventful weekend for the No. 17 team as...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Whelen Euro Series#Fastest Lap#Italian
Speedway Digest

Kurt Busch charges to dramatic NASCAR Cup win at Kansas

In an event fraught with pit road mistakes and mechanical issues, Kurt Busch ran an impeccable race. In an intensely competitive run to the finish of Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway, Busch nosed past leader Kyle Larson at the finish line on Lap 259 of 267 and completed the pass two corners later off Turn 2, as Larson scraped the outside wall.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Ankrum Finishes 16th at Kansas

Tyler Ankrum collected a 16th-place result in his fifth start at Kansas Speedway on Saturday night. The driver of the No. 16 LiUNA! Toyota Tundra TRD Pro sits 13th in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series standings after eight of 23 events. After battling a loose condition in practice, Ankrum...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
Speedway Digest

Transcript: Kurt Busch / Media Center Kansas

THE MODERATOR: We're going to continue it with our winning driver, Kurt Busch. THE MODERATOR: Can you talk to us about the race, after the day? What's been going on?. KURT BUSCH: This journey at Kansas Speedway, you know, Pat Warren is a really good friend of mine. Each year he texts me, sorry I didn't see you after the race. I said, I'll get there one day.
BUFFALO, NY
Speedway Digest

Day and Naska declared Sunday winners after review

After examining further evidence brought to their attention, Race Control and the Stewards’ Board overturned two of the penalties handed in EuroNASCAR PRO Round 02 concerning Alon Day and Gianmarco Ercoli. Day was declared the winner of the final race of the weekend, while Ercoli was handed second place behind the Israeli and ahead of his teammate Nicolo Rocca, who moved from first to third.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
442K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy