Drug Dealers Reported at Rally’s

Portsmouth Police Officers responded to the Rally’s on Monroe Street after a caller told them there was a man and a woman on the property who appeared to be selling drugs.

Employees asked them to leave, but the pair refused. When officers arrived at the scene 15 minutes later, the man had left. However, the woman was still there, and police discovered there was an open warrant for her from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office. Police took her into custody.

Officers were back in the area around 2 am when a caller said a strange man parked a black truck down the street from Burger King and was now looking into all the restaurant’s windows.

Officers could not locate him, however, a Rally’s employee also spotted the man. She said the man had been in the area before acting strangely.

Police advised her to get a license number should he return.