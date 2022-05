It was an unforgettable night for the Juventus fans on Monday when they said goodbye to both Giorgio Chiellini and Paulo Dybala ahead of their summer departures. The Bianconeri captain left the pitch after seventeen minutes (in honor of having played 17 seasons) against Lazio when coach Massimiliano Allegri called him on the bench. The whole stadium and teams clapped for Chiellini, who's now likely to play in MLS before his retirement.

