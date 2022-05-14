ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

‘Make us or break us’: How the Celtics responded to seize Game 6 after unraveling in Game 5

By Trevor Hass
 3 days ago

"We weren't defeated, knowing we still had an opportunity to save our season."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qZTrB_0fe9ehnz00
Jaylen Brown celebrates after hitting a 3-pointer in Game 6. Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Marcus Smart didn’t sleep at all between Game 5 and Game 6. He felt like he let his team down, and it didn’t sit right.

“Those final minutes ate me alive,” Smart said. ” … I was really hurting after that.”

Rather than dwelling on their lackluster performance, though, Smart and the Celtics used it as motivation and came out with a vengeance in Game 6. Their lead nearly disappeared once again, but this time they showed tremendous resolve and earned a convincing 108-95 road win Friday night.

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka said there was “never any doubt or hangover” from Game 5, and he loved the way they answered their biggest challenge to date.

“We let the opportunity slip away, but we still had a chance to make it a better story,” Udoka said.

The Celtics led by as many as 18 on Friday, but the Bucks responded to slice it to four early in the fourth quarter behind the play brilliance of Giannis Antetokounmpo and contributions from Pat Connaughton and Jrue Holiday.

That’s when Jayson Tatum — who poured in 46 points on 17-of-32 shooting — took his game to the next level. Tatum hit a series of step-backs and tough jumpers, but he also took the ball aggressively to the rim and finished in traffic. He outscored the Bucks himself, 15-14, in the final eight and a half minutes.

In Game 5, the Celtics were passive and seemed to think about the clock. In Game 6, they continued to attack. The Celtics didn’t turn the ball over once in the fourth quarter and were the more poised and unified team.

Tatum said the Celtics “weren’t defeated” after Game 5, but they knew it would make or break their season. He acknowledged that result was in his mind during the end of Game 6.

“Just how much it stung losing a game like that,” Tatum said. “Everybody had a bad taste in their mouth … We were upbeat. We weren’t defeated, knowing we still had an opportunity to save our season.”

Smart said the Celtics simply had to “not be robots,” and he believes they were as poised as they’ve ever been. Once they had the right approach, they knew everything else would fall into place.

They were able to force a Game 7, back at TD Garden, on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

“We were as close and as tough as I knew we were,” Tatum said. ” … I’ll take us any day.”

Related
The Spun

Look: Giannis' Girlfriend Has 4-Word Message During Playoffs

Game 7 is underway in Boston. The No. 2 seed Celtics and No. 3 seed Bucks have been neck and neck throughout their second round Eastern Conference playoff series. Giannis' girlfriend, Mariah, posted a four-word message during the playoffs earlier this week. "We got you, always," she wrote. Giannis and...
NBA
Yardbarker

Jason Kidd Mocked Chris Paul After Game 7 For The 10 O’Clock Curfew He Gave His Suns Teammates: “Curfew, 10 O’Clock!”

Jason Kidd will be on Cloud 9 right now, as he was able to lead his Dallas Mavericks past the reigning Western Conference champions Phoenix Suns and into the Western Conference Finals. Kidd, who won his only NBA championship in Dallas, is now the head coach of the team and has done a wonderful job with them. After the game, Kidd gave a motivating speech to his players and even took a shot at Chris Paul.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

What Giannis told Tatum after Celtics' Game 7 win

It was nothing but respect between NBA superstars Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo following the Boston Celtics' Game 7 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. After the final buzzer, Tatum and Antetokounmpo shared a special embrace to cap off the thrilling seven-game series. The two-time MVP spoke more about that moment during his postgame press conference.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Magic Johnson reacts to Celtics’ Game 7 win, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s monster run

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson gave his props to both the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks at the conclusion of their thrilling series on Sunday. The Celtics won Game 7, 109-81, behind a breakout performance from Grant Williams, who scored 27 points on seven made triples. Jayson Tatum also had a big game with an all-around effort of 23 points, six rebounds and eight assists.
BOSTON, MA
HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne Blamed For Phoenix Suns' Brutal Playoff Exit After Calling Luka Doncic A 'Ho'

Phoenix, AZ – Lil Wayne had a courtside seat for Game 7 between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns on Sunday (May 15), but his recent words came back to haunt him. During Game 4 of the series on May 8, Weezy took to Twitter to call Luka Doncic a “ho” after he was left unimpressed with the way the Mavericks star was behaving on the court. While attending Game 7 at the Footprint Center on Sunday, a shell-shocked Wayne watched on as Doncic dropped 35 points, along with 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has A Warning For 1 Team On Sunday

The Milwaukee Bucks have won twice in Boston during their Eastern Conference semifinal series. They'll need another win today in Game 7 to advance to the next round. The Celtics have mitigated their home court struggles by winning twice in Milwaukee, but will have to handle their business at TD Garden this afternoon.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

JJ Redick declares Celtics NBA title favorites after beating Bucks

The Boston Celtics took down the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks in a Game 7 blowout win Sunday afternoon at TD Garden. It was an impressive defensive performance by the Celtics, who held the Bucks' high-powered offense (third-best in the regular season) to under 90 points twice in Round 2, including Game 7. Milwaukee hadn't scored below 90 points in any game entering the Boston series.
BOSTON, MA
