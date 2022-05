The Los Angeles Lakers showed last season that they have more holes in their roster than they do answers. One of the most glaring weaknesses, though, was their severe lack of 3-and-D wings. LA tried to load up on veteran, two-way forwards to surround LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, but they all fell short of expectations in one way or another. L.A. has plenty of needs heading into the NBA offseason.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO