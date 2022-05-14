ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Jarvis Landry Signs With Saints: Fantasy Football Impact (2022)

fantasypros.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile most of the free agency frenzy had ended long ago, there remain several players that have yet to sign. One of those familiar veterans, Jarvis Landry, decided on his next landing spot after he was handed his release from the Cleveland Browns. Landry has signed with the New Orleans Saints....

www.fantasypros.com

Comments / 0

Related
fantasypros.com

Melvin Ingram signs with the Dolphins

Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports reports that free agent DE Melvin Ingram is signing with the Miami Dolphins. (Jordan Schultz) The addition of Ingram continues a massive roster overhaul this offseason for the Dolphins. Ingram, who’s a 3-time pro bowler, played 6 games with the Steelers in 2021 before being traded to the Chiefs. Ingram only recorded one sack during the regular season with the Chiefs, but he elevated his play in the playoffs, recording two sacks and three quarterback hits in three postseason games. Ingram brings a veteran presence to an up-and-coming roster that hopes to compete with the powerhouse that is the Buffalo Bills for the AFC East Championship.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Tarik Cohen suffers apparent serious leg injury in live video on Tuesday

Former Bears RB Tarik Cohen appeared to have badly injured his leg in a video streamed on his Instagram live after he recently recovered from an ACL injury. (Ari Meirov on twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This is brutal news for Cohen as he had just recovered from an ACL injury suffered...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Jermaine Johnson signs rookie contract with Jets

The New York Jets announced Monday that they have signed EDGE defender Jermaine Johnson to a rookie contract. (NFL.com) Johnson, who many fantasy analysts believed was worth a top 10 pick, fell all the way down to pick number 26 overall in the NFL Draft. After selecting CB Sauce Gardner and WR Garrett Wilson with early 1st round picks, the Jets traded back into the 1st round to select Johnson, capping off an exceptional day 1 of the draft for GM Joe Douglas. Johnson will join a defense that struggled last season under rookie head coach Robert Saleh. Saleh was hired by the Jets in 2021 with the expectation that he could turn around the team's porous defense, and the addition of Gardner and Johnson should make that process a little easier for the 2nd year head coach.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
fantasypros.com

Gabe Vincent (hamstring) listed questionable for Tuesday

During their last playoff series, Vincent was dealing with a knee injury, but now he is listed as having a strained hamstring. The exact severity of the injury remains unknown, but he is being considered day-to-day for the time being. He has actually been an important contributor for the team, and with Kyle Lowry (hamstring) being ruled out for Tuesday, Vincent is in line to have a big role if he is able to play.
BASKETBALL
fantasypros.com

Phillip Lindsay to sign one year contract with the Indianapolis Colts

Lindsay was a surprise breakthrough star for the Broncos back in 2018 when he debuted as a undrafted RB out of Colorado as he went off for nine TD's through just eight games started in his first season. The Colorado running back is still not worth too much of a look in fantasy as he is nothing more than a depth add for the Colts as Jonathan Taylor remains firmly implanted atop the Colts depth chart and as the top running back in the league. Lindsay is likely to be used in a similar way that Marlon Mack was used prior to his departure to the Houston Texans which was a very small role resulting in his desire to leave, the depth chart for the Colts will likely also see Nyheim Hines remain in his role as the main pass catching back ahead of Lindsay as well.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
fantasypros.com

Chris Godwin (ACL): no timetable on return

Tampa Bay Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles said Tuesday that WR Chris Godwin is “better than where he was but not where he needs to be” in regards to his ACL recovery. (Pro Football Talk) Fantasy Impact:. Godwin tore his ACL in a week 15 matchup against the New...
TAMPA, FL
fantasypros.com

Geronimo Allison signs with Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons announced on Monday that they have signed free agent WR Geronimo Allison. (Atlanta Falcons ) Allison was invited to participate in the Falcons rookie minicamp over the weekend and impressed the team enough for them to offer him a contract. Allison will join a WR room that includes 2022 1st round pick Drake London, Bryan Edwards, Olamide Zaccheaus, Auden Tate, and KhaDarel Hodge. This isn’t a deep WR group behind London, so Allison may have a chance to see the field more often than he has in past seasons. Allison opted out of the 2020 COVID-19 season and appeared in three games for the Lions last season but didn’t record a reception. Allison shouldn’t be viewed as a draftable player in redraft leagues at this point, and he should be left on the waiver wire in most dynasty leagues unless reports from Falcons training camp this summer indicate he is impressing.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Erickson
Person
Chris Olave
fantasypros.com

Dynasty Rookie Draft Advice: Players the Experts are Targeting (2022 Fantasy Football)

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone, and that means it’s time for dynasty rookie and startup drafts to really take off. We’ll have you covered throughout the draft season. You can find our full dynasty startup, dynasty rookie, and dynasty superflex rookie rankings that will be updated through draft season. You can also practice and prepare for your dynasty rookie and startup drafts using our FREE dynasty mock draft simulator. Let’s take a look at a dynasty rookie mock draft.
NFL
fantasypros.com

2022 NFL Schedule Winners & Losers (Fantasy Football)

The NFL schedule is out for the new season. Now that our featured analysts have had time to digest it for a few days, what are their main initial takeaways on this season’s biggest fantasy winners and losers? Read on below to see their opinions as we officially ring in the 2022 NFL season!
NFL
fantasypros.com

Running Backs Primed For Increased Touches (2022 Fantasy Football)

Another year, another dominant performance by significant vacated touches. Last year, this perennial article identified draft gems like Joe Mixon, Melvin Gordon, D’Andre Swift, and Darrell Henderson. All who outperformed their ADP on a per-game basis, some with league-winning upside. This attractive hit rate isn’t anything new to the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Cleveland Browns#The New Orleans Saints#Fantasy Football Outlook#Lsu
fantasypros.com

Most Overrated Player on Each NFL Team (2022 Fantasy Football)

Projections and rankings are valuable resources to utilize throughout the NFL offseason, especially as fantasy managers are preparing for their upcoming drafts. But those projections and rankings aren’t 100% accurate, otherwise, fantasy football would be easy. The data shows that some players are overrated, and some are underrated. Identifying these players can be the difference between winning your league and missing the playoffs altogether, especially if you have that knowledge prior to your draft and can use it to your advantage.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy