Miami-dade County, FL

Fourth Corrections Officer Faces Murder Charge In Death Of Inmate In Miami-Dade

 3 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A fourth prison guard has been extradited to South Florida to face charges in connection with the deadly beating of an inmate.

Jeremy Godbolt is facing several charges, including second-degree murder, in the death of 60-year-old Ronald Ingram.

The three other corrections officers charged in Ingram’s death are 24-year-old Ronald Connor, 29-year-old Christopher Rolon, and 34-year-old Kirk Walton.

Ronald Connor, Christopher Rolon and Kirk Walton are facing charges in the death of an inmate (Miami-Dade Corrections)

Legal documents indicate it happened during the early morning of February 14 of 2022, as an inmate was scheduled to be transferred.

Here is what officials said:

“Prior to being removed from his cell in the mental health unit, the inmate reportedly threw urine on one officer. Correctional officers were able to place handcuffs on him and remove him from his single cell.”

“After the inmate was removed, even though he was in handcuffs and compliant with officer commands, agents say the officers began to beat him. The inmate was beaten so badly he had to be carried to the transport van. Once inside, he was placed in a secure compartment by himself.”

“On the way to Lake CI, the van made a stop in Ocala where the inmate was found deceased, laying on a bench inside the van. The Medical Examiner determined the death was caused by a punctured lung leading to internal bleeding. In addition, the inmate had injuries to his face and torso consistent with a beating.”

Godbolt is being held without bond.

Comments / 0

