Miami-dade County, FL

Saturday Starts Sunny Then Stormy

By Jennifer Correa
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e1ICy_0fe9dgt300

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Afternoon showers and storms are in the forecast for Saturday in South Florida.

The Atlantic sea breeze will settle over parts inland Miami-Dade and near the coast in Broward by early afternoon. Isolated showers will develop at this point along the sea breeze.

Going into the second part of the afternoon, South Florida will be dealing with more spotty storms that have the chance to produce heavy downpours.

Next hourly forecast (CBS4)

These storms will mainly impact the inland cities during the late afternoon.

High temperatures will top the upper 80s for this Saturday. A similar forecast is expected for Sunday which marks the start of the rainy season. Highs on Sunday will be closer to 90 degrees.

Saturday afternoon forecast high temperatures. (CBS4)

Speaking of 90-degree weather, South Florida will be dealing with those hot temperatures in the new week, especially by Wednesday. Overnight lows will only drop to the upper 70s.

Next week, showers and a few storms are possible on Monday and Tuesday with more sunshine and drier weather by Wednesday.

Comments / 0

