Kokomo, IN

Kokomo boy critically injured in France Park shooting

WTHR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASS COUNTY, Ind. — A Kokomo boy was critically injured in a shooting at France Park near Logansport late Friday night. The Cass County Sheriff's Office is investigating. According to a release posted Saturday morning on the sheriff's...

www.wthr.com

CASS COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Cass County Sheriff's Office now seeks information about a shooting that happened late Friday evening. Around 11:30 p.m. Friday, Cass County received a 9-1-1 call from a friend of the victim who was present at the time of the shooting at the France Park beach in Logansport.
