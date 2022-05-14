Kokomo boy critically injured in France Park shooting

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): Authorities are investigating a crash that caused a road closure in Huntington for about an hour. The Huntington Couty Sheriff’s Department posted pictures to their Facebook page Sunday afternoon at around 4:45 p.m. Authorities told travelers to avoid the area of State Road 105 and Chapel Road because deputies are working a motorcycle versus deer accident with injuries. Because of the severity of the crash, the victim had to be airlifted from the scene. Further details about the crash, including the driver’s name have not been released and the crash remains under investigation.

HUNTINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO