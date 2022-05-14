ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Churchill County, NV

Myles Getto: Candidate for Commission District 2

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGearing up for Candidates Night -- Commission candidates answer questions ... Myles Getto is a fourth-generation Fallon farmer, farming the same ground his great grandparents settled in 1911. A Churchill County High School graduate, Getto was actively involved in 4-H and Churchill County FFA and became vice president of CCFFA his...

thefallonpost.org

Ken Harmon -- Candidate for County Commisison District 2

I was born and raised in Churchill County and attended Churchill County school district through 12th grade. I have been involved in agriculture and farming for the last 23 years. I am a fourth-generation farmer in Churchill County. I also own a business in Oregon. I am a father of four and plan on staying in Fallon.
FALLON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

RTC Steamboat Parkway Improvement Project

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An improvement project in the Steamboat Parkway area is set to begin this fall. The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County encourages the community to take part in a virtual meeting Monday at 6:30 p.m. The RTC will review the project and answer any questions as the project moves forward.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
thefallonpost.org

Letter to the Editor -- Support Myles Getto

In the interests of full disclosure, the individual mentioned throughout this letter is a relative. I am writing in regards to Myles Getto currently running for County Commissioner. The voters in Churchill County have a very rare opportunity in electing this young man to the commission as he represents a younger generation in which public purpose and work ethic rarely rival those of the previous generations. The average age of the American farmer today is 57.5 years old. Myles was raised in an agricultural family where his great grandfather, an Italian immigrant, homesteaded the family farm. He grew up working alongside of his father absorbing the values of family imbedded in the land. He understands the critical nature of water in the desert and yet at an amazingly young age he was able to discern the balance of growth within the sustainability of agriculture within Churchill County. He was the youngest member, at age nineteen, appointed to the Planning Commission. He found himself making decisions that often yielded controversy but always reflected his ability to cast a vote in the best interests of the overall population, which sometimes seemed to bely his agricultural roots. Myles is a deep thinker and a creative soul all contained within such a young life. I encourage the voting population of Churchill County to recognize the extraordinary opportunity at their hands to elect Myles Getto to the Churchill County Commission.
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada homes have new wildfire risk rating

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wildfires are a constant threat in the west and many in Nevada are gearing up for danger again this summer. “Wildfire is just a natural part of the landscape these days and it’s more like when, not if,” said Reno Fire Department Chief Dave Cochran.
RENO, NV
City
Fallon, NV
State
Nevada State
City
Hazen, NV
Churchill County, NV
Government
Local
Nevada Elections
County
Churchill County, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Fallon, NV
Government
UNR NevadaNews

Training for new and experienced Nevada gardeners is being offered online

With spring under way, many Nevadans are gearing up to tool in their yards and getting that itch to get outside and garden. University of Nevada, Reno Extension will be offering two programs online for those interested in learning more about gardening in Nevada’s unique climates. The first program...
NEVADA STATE
SFGate

Opening nears for Reno-Sparks' first new casino in 26 years

SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — The operator of the world’s largest sportsbook in Las Vegas is expanding into northern Nevada this year as part of a collaboration with what will be the first new casino built in Reno-Sparks in more than a quarter century. Circa Sports secured a deal...
SPARKS, NV
mynews4.com

Structure fire knocked down in north Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Crews quickly knocked down a structure fire in north Reno on Tuesday morning. The fire was reported of Yorkshire Drive in the Raleigh Heights area just before 6 a.m. on May 17. The Reno Fire Department said nobody was hurt and...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

The May 16, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — I got word over the weekend of the cancellation of the Kids Fishing Derby June 4-5. Organizers were going to go for it after a couple of years hiatus, but they were too few and the task was too daunting. We’ll have more on that in Wednesday’s edition.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Nevadans rally at Capitol in Carson City for abortion rights

Abortions-rights supporters gathered at the Capitol Saturday afternoon to rally for increased abortion access in Nevada. The protest was organized in response to a draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme court that was leaked at the beginning of May. The draft suggests that the court may overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade , which ruled that states may not regulate a woman’s decision to abort a pregnancy within the first trimester.
CARSON CITY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

New trail looks to connect ‘Lost’ Sierra

The Truckee and Lake Tahoe areas are linked to the history of the greater Sierra Nevada by hundreds of old trails and paths used by early miners, loggers and mail carriers. That history will be made more available in the future as the Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship inches closer to its ambitious plan of connecting 15 northern Sierra towns via a multi-use trail system.
TRUCKEE, CA
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
thefallonpost.org

District Court News

​​​​​​​The Tenth Judicial District Court convened Tuesday, May 10, 2022, with Judge Thomas Stockard presiding. Jonathon Wayne Brown, in custody, appeared for a status hearing with his retained attorney, Steve Evenson, Esq. The matter was continued to May 17. Brown has been in custody on charges of (1) Kidnapping in the Second Degree, a Category B Felony punishable by 2-15 years in prison (2) Battery That Constitutes Domestic Violence Committed by Strangulation, a Category C Felony punishable by 1-5 years in prison, (3) Kidnapping in the Second Degree a Category B Felony punishable by 2-15 years in prison, (4) False Imprisonment a Gross Misdemeanor punishable by 364 days in jail, (5) Coercion that Constitutes Domestic Violence a Category B Felony punishable by 1-6 years in prison. Counts one and three are continuation offenses that occurred on different days. Brown pled not guilty last August to all charges, after which Judge Stockard proposed a criminal settlement conference. A jury trial was scheduled to begin on March 2, 2022, but was continued. The outcome of the planned settlement conference has not been disclosed.
FALLON, NV
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Reno, Nevada

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Reno, Nevada, is known as the "World's Biggest Little City," although it is sometimes overlooked in the vast and bright shadow of Las Vegas. It's a shame, because Reno has so much to offer. The city, like Vegas, is known for its casinos, but because of its closeness to Lake Tahoe and numerous other ski resorts, it's also a popular location for local coffee shops that customize lattes and cappuccinos to create unique and incredible beverages.
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Grass fire burns behind Judicial & Law Enforcement Center

East Fork firefighters have reported stopping forward progress of a grass fire behind the Douglas County Judicial & Law Enforcement Center at around 2:55 p.m., nearly 35 minutes after the fire was first reported. First reported at around 2:20 p.m., the grass fire spread to the trees along the north...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
thefallonpost.org

Arrests and Bookings May 9 through 15

All information for the arrest log comes from the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Derry Beach, Churchill SO; Canal Township Justice Court.
FALLON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Search on for suspects who stole from Kohl’s in Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is looking for the suspects who walked out of a Kohl’s store without paying for merchandise. It happened May 7, 2022 at the store on South Carson Street. Investigators said four people pushed shopping carts out to the...
CARSON CITY, NV
Lassen County News

Highway 395 crash kills Washington man

Approximately 11:10 a.m. Sunday, May 15, Susanville CHP Dispatch received multiple calls of a reckless driver, traveling east from Susanville in a 1996 Toyota Camry. The driver continued onto Highway 395 heading southbound. CHP units were enroute but were unable to intercept the driver prior to the collision. The driver,...
SUSANVILLE, CA
nevadasportsnet.com

Pack clinches series, spot in Mountain West Championship

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Nevada Baseball clinched the weekend series at San Diego State, and a spot at the 2022 Mountain West Championship, with Sunday's 10-3 victory. The Pack (27-22, 17-10 MW) will be no lower than the second seed at the May 26-29 event, which features the top four teams in the final regular-season standings. With Sunday's win, Nevada moved four games clear, in the loss column, of San José State, Air Force, and Fresno State, all of which have 14 losses, with only three games remaining.
SAN DIEGO, CA

