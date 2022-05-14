Myles Getto: Candidate for Commission District 2

In the interests of full disclosure, the individual mentioned throughout this letter is a relative. I am writing in regards to Myles Getto currently running for County Commissioner. The voters in Churchill County have a very rare opportunity in electing this young man to the commission as he represents a younger generation in which public purpose and work ethic rarely rival those of the previous generations. The average age of the American farmer today is 57.5 years old. Myles was raised in an agricultural family where his great grandfather, an Italian immigrant, homesteaded the family farm. He grew up working alongside of his father absorbing the values of family imbedded in the land. He understands the critical nature of water in the desert and yet at an amazingly young age he was able to discern the balance of growth within the sustainability of agriculture within Churchill County. He was the youngest member, at age nineteen, appointed to the Planning Commission. He found himself making decisions that often yielded controversy but always reflected his ability to cast a vote in the best interests of the overall population, which sometimes seemed to bely his agricultural roots. Myles is a deep thinker and a creative soul all contained within such a young life. I encourage the voting population of Churchill County to recognize the extraordinary opportunity at their hands to elect Myles Getto to the Churchill County Commission.

