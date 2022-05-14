ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Downtown spots welcome River Bank Run traffic

WOOD
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the River Bank Run returns to...

www.woodtv.com

muskegonchannel.com

Muskegon Township Parks and Rec - Summer Activities Begin With a Craft Show

Growth and activity continues in all corners of Muskegon County. Attention seems to go to some areas more than others but working to get the news out all over the county is what we strive for and large or small, every event has a beginning and when one of our local municipalities gets the people in place to start bringing some of the life enriching activities that we all enjoy so much together, well, we're going to find a way to tell you about it.
MUSKEGON, MI
WWMTCw

Sinkhole investigation closes Battle Creek intersections

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Orange cones surrounded a large patch of fresh asphalt that covers a sinkhole in the middle of an intersection in Battle Creek. The sinkhole appeared to be the size of the hood of a car. The City of Battle Creek is scheduled to shut down...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WOOD

Catch live outdoor music at Seven Steps Up

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The music scene in West Michigan is growing and opportunities to see live outdoor performances are popping up in lots of places, especially along the lakeshore! Seven Steps Up in Spring Lake has some incredible music offerings to share in the weeks and months ahead. They’re also gearing up for a huge concert lineup at downtown Grand Haven’s waterfront stadium as well.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Bridge replacement to impact I-196 travel

A bridge replacement project this fall will impact travel along I-196 in Grand Rapids. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is set to begin a $100 million full structure replacement of the eastbound and westbound I-196 bridges at Market Avenue SW over the Grand River. Closure of the eastbound section...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Gentrification in Grand Rapids neighborhood is hurting diversity, Black resident says

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Over the past decade, Tracy Martin has seen the effects of the declining Black population in her neighborhood on Grand Rapids’ Southeast Side. “There are younger people that are moving in that came here because they heard of the diversity,” said Martin, who lives on Thomas Street in Eastown. “And they’re like, where is it? Where is the diversity? I thought this was supposed to be that diverse neighborhood. So that’s the biggest loss.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wkzo.com

Visitors to South Haven reminded of new ordinance regarding pier

SOUTH HAVEN MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Warm temperatures and sunshine have attracted people to the Lake Michigan shoreline once again, but South Haven city officials are reminding those who visit there of a new ordinance regarding the pier. City council members passed the new law in January that places...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
99.1 WFMK

Why Does Google Earth Show A Jet Airliner In West Michigan’s Lake Barlow?

Google Earth has published a photo of a mysterious airplane in Lake Barlow, near Middleville. WTF?. If You've Been To Camp Manitoulin, You're Familiar With Lake Barlow. The long-time YMCA camp has occupied the northern shores of Lake Barlow for years, and as a camper, you've probably crossed that lake many times. And yet, this aircraft has never been seen until now.
WOOD

Catherine’s Health teams up at River Bank Run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It was a great weekend for the Amway River Bank Run and one of our sponsors, Catherine’s Health Center wanted to share their experience with you. They had a great group of patients and Catherine’s team members turnout to participate together in the 5k portion of the River Bank Run. For many people in the group, it was their first time in an event like this, but they came at it with tenacity and a positive spirit. Some of the patients were incredibly proud of the distance they covered and how much further they went than they thought they could. While they didn’t break any records the Catherine’s team was proud to be able to represent Catherine’s Health Center and the community in way that demonstrates an active and holistic healthy living!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
revuewm.com

Hot off the Pasture: Farmers Markets in West Michigan

Summer is near, which means farmers markets around West Michigan are opening their stalls. When you want the best produce there is out there, along with cheese, dairy, meats and homemade items from crafters and artists, the farmers market is the place to be. They all offer something a little...
Midland Daily News

Lake Michigan resort is state's quietest hotel

The last thing anyone wants when they stay the night in a hotel is noise and disruption, and depending on where you go and where you stay could play a role in the experience of your stay. Researchers at Mornings.co.uk looked into several hotels across the globe and crunched the...
SAUGATUCK, MI

