Ames, IA

WBB: Cyclones move to 2-0, clinch quarterfinals spot

By ConnorFerg
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa State’s 3×3 nationals team improved to 2-0 on Saturday morning, dropping Hoopers NY 21-11 in the second round of pool play for the national tournament. The New York-based squad was made...

Comments / 0

Related
Otz breaks down Osunniyi’s fit with Cyclones on both ends of the floor

Mar 20, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies forward Osun Osunniyi (21) moves to the basket against the Louisiana State Tigers during the second half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports. Game changer. That’s been...
AMES, IA
Campbell weighs in on NIL vs. pay-for-play deals in college football

Oct 30, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell along the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports. Few coaches in college football have shown more of a...
AMES, IA
WBB: Cyclones’ 3×3 tournament run ends in semifinals

Iowa State was downed 21-19 by Texafornia in the semifinals of the USA Basketball 3×3 national tournament on Sunday, ending their run on the weekend. The Cyclones had hit the 21-point mark in each of their first four games, but needed one or two more in this one. Texafornia...
AMES, IA
Slidejob Fests Thrill Fans With Four Different Winners At Knoxville Raceway

On what may have been one of the raciest nights at the Knoxville Raceway in recent memory the drivers in all classes put on a show for the fans in attendance as Brian Brown won for the 58th time in his career pulling away after a late restart in the 410s, Clint Garner had to fend off four other challengers in a slide job fest in the scheduled 360s feature, while Aaron Reutzel dominated the make up feature in the 360s. Reutzel told KNIA/KRLS Sports the track was set up for great racing and he befitted from the Dunkins giving the drivers a great track.
KNOXVILLE, IA
nhtrib.com

New Hampton School Board rejects UIC invitation

The New Hampton School Board Monday night sent a strong message that it wants to keep the Northeast Iowa Conference alive when it voted unanimously to reject an invitation to join the Upper Iowa Conference. The action came after a lengthy discussion that followed the board’s decision to add bowling...
NEW HAMPTON, IA
Axios Des Moines

Walleye season is booming in Iowa

It's prime walleye season in Iowa. Did you know the magic doesn't start in the state's rivers, but rather, in giant fish lava lamps?Driving the news: The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is busy hatching an astounding 145 million walleyes and stocking them into the state's waters this year.Most of those will be sac fry. But they're also raising around 700,000 two-inch fish and 400,000 seven-inch fish.State of play: The number of naturally spawning walleye in Iowa is low, but they're one of the most popular fish for anglers to catch, said Joe Larscheid, the department's chief of fisheries. That's...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Potentially severe storms on Tuesday and Thursday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Tuesday and Thursday both look after with strong to potentially severe thunderstorms. Cooler weather from Friday through early next week. Wednesday will be the pick of this week with sunshine, 70s and low humidity. Summary:. Our week will be warm,...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Severe Weather Possible for Southwest and Central Iowa

(Des Moines) The National Weather Service in Des Moines says showers and thunderstorms will linger this morning into the afternoon. Tonight, strong to severe thunderstorms are possible, mainly in the southwest and central Iowa. The main hazards are large hail and gusty winds, and localized heavy rainfall. Additional thunderstorms chances are forecast for later Thursday into early Friday, with the severe threats better determined in the coming days.
DES MOINES, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Family To Be Featured on Family Feud Episode This Week

We all probably did things during the pandemic that we didn't think we'd have to answer for. Eating habits. Wearing pajamas all day. Applying for a game show you didn't think you'd ever get to appear on. That is exactly what one Iowa family did and now it turns out they're about to appear on an episode of Family Feud!
IOWA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

17 Iowa dog breeders are ranked among the worst in the nation

Dogs at an Iowa breeding facility run by Daniel Gingerich, formerly of Seymour, Iowa, before his license was revoked last year by federal officials. (Photo from U.S. District Court exhibits.) An Iowa dog breeder who admitted killing some of his unwanted dogs with stomach injections and then leaving them alone...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

What Iowans need to know ahead of primary elections

DES MOINES, Iowa — Ballots are printed and are ready for primary voters to cast their ballot on Election Day, June 7. The Polk County Election office has ballots ready to start being mailed out on Wednesday, May 18, to absentee voters. The last day to request an absentee ballot is May 23 at 5 […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Governor Reynolds Visits The Well

Nearly three months since her last visit, Governor Kim Reynolds returned to The Well in Pella Friday. The State Workforce Development Quarterly Board Meeting was being hosted by the non-profit organization. Jayson Henry is CEO of The Well and serves on that board, and says they offered up the opportunity...
PELLA, IA
KIMT

Osage woman sentenced for distracted driving collision

OSAGE, Iowa – A deferred judgment is entered over a head-on collision in Mitchell County that injured two people. Dorothy Jo Werner, 67 of Osage, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to serious injury by vehicle. Court documents state Werner was driving on...
OSAGE, IA

