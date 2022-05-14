ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Tam Courts says Dundee Utd fans can be forgiven for being ‘a little overzealous’

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Tam Courts defended the actions of Dundee United’s fans before, during and after their 2-1 win away at Ross County in their final match of the cinch Premiership season.

Kick-off was delayed due to a number of pyrotechnics being thrown on to the pitch, which also happened after United equalised through Nicky Clark’s penalty in the second half.

When Clark scored a late winner, the travelling support spilled on to the pitch, an act they repeated when the full-time whistle confirmed they would finish fourth in the league table.

United boss Courts, though, praised his side’s fans for the backing they gave their team and said they can be forgiven for being “a little overzealous”.

“It just seems to be the way that the fans want to showcase themselves in a carnival atmosphere,” Courts said.

“The fans pitched up today, they were there in huge numbers and they gave us tremendous backing.

“They obviously wanted to showcase the fact that they were there, and we certainly felt their presence.

“Dundee United fans have been so starved of success for a club of this size for some time now.

“They have given absolutely everything to us home and away this year, hence bringing a few thousand of our own fans.

“I think they can be forgiven for being a little overzealous, because they just wanted to give their support to the players and we felt that today.”

Several scorch marks from the flares were visible on Ross County’s pitch, and Staggies boss Malky Mackay – who earlier in the week had urged fans to show their support in a safe manner – called for tougher measures to prevent similar issues in the future.

“What it did was gave us a great atmosphere, with them bringing so many fans with them,” Mackay said.

“But that safety aspect, with pyrotechnics coming on, is something that needs to stop in Scottish football as it can hurt people.

“People have actually got to lift those off the pitch, and they are 500 degrees. I really don’t enjoy that at all, and it happened too much.

“I’m fine with the party atmosphere and people spilling on and off, as it’s one of those days, but the pyrotechnics need to be looked at and addressed in Scottish football.

“People are behaving in a certain way now they are back at football, which didn’t really happen before.

“It’s something that across the board isn’t acceptable, if we are talking about safety at football clubs, and respect at grounds for anything and everything.”

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malky Mackay
Person
Nicky Clark
Person
Tam Courts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Clubs#Dundee United#United Boss Courts#Staggies
newschain

David Lammy urges Boris Johnson to quit amid partygate furore

David Lammy has accused the Government of “laughing” at the public after a bottle of Champagne from the Tory chairman was auctioned off as a “souvenir of partygate”. Speaking at a protest opposite Downing Street on a wet Sunday afternoon, the shadow foreign secretary labelled Boris Johnson a “travesty” and called on him to resign.
POLITICS
newschain

Ruined Mariupol forever etched in Ukraine’s history

The ruined seaside city of Mariupol, whose capture has become a key Russian objective, is now irrevocably etched into Ukrainian history, regardless of the outcome of the war. In the end, a small group of outgunned and outmanned nationalist fighters held out for months, drawing Russian airstrikes, artillery and tank fire down upon the massive Azovstal steel plant, where they made their last stand.
POLITICS
