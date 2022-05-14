ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Salma Hayek & Lookalike Daughter Valentina Snuggle Up Together In Rare Video

By Delilah Gray
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f2HVR_0fe9aJxV00

Click here to read the full article.

From bare-faced selfies to glowing swimsuit snapshots , Salma Hayek shows every part of herself to her fans. However, despite being so open, something we rarely see is a snapshot of her and her gorgeous lookalike daughter Valentina . But recently, she shared a super-rare update on her growing daughter and the video will warm your heart.

On May 10, Hayek posted a 15-second snippet from her and her daughter Valentina’s Vogue Mexico video for Mexican Mother’s Day.

She posted it with the caption both in English and Spanish, saying, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the Mexican mothers and to all the mothers around the world who are celebrating today! ¡Feliz Día de la Madre a todas las madres Mexicanas y a todas las madres del mundo que celebran hoy! @voguemexico #happymothersday #felízdíadelamadre.”

You can see the video HERE.

In the video, they talk about a plethora of subjects, all in Spanish. Throughout the clip, we also see stills of them hugging, cuddling, goofing off with designer bags, and overall looking like the cutest mother-daughter duo out there.

Hayek and her husband Kering CEO François-Henri Pinault welcomed their daughter named Valentina, 14, back in 2007.

Hayek recalled to The Guardian while promoting the film House of Gucci, that she appreciates having her daughter in her forties. She said, “You appreciate it so much more because, by the time you get there, you’ve been through the fear of maybe it might never happen… I was a little bit wiser.”

Before you go, click here to see Salma Hayek’s best photos with daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z8Sb9_0fe9aJxV00

More from SheKnows
Best of SheKnows

Comments / 6

Related
HollywoodLife

Salma Hayek Cracks Up While Dancing With Channing Tatum For His 42nd Birthday Party

In another instance of what could be called “Hollywood Mad-Libs,” Salma Hayek salsa-danced with Channing Tatum to Stevie Wonder’s “Happy Birthday.” Channing turned 42 on Tuesday (Apr. 26), and Salma, 55, took a moment to celebrate by dancing with her Magic Mike’s Last Dance co-star. Against Stevie Wonder’s “Happy Birthday,” Channing did his best to follow Salma’s instructions. “Do it again,” she tells him in the video she posted to her Instagram. Channing obeys, and the two cut a fierce rug before their dance devolves into laughter and love.
THEATER & DANCE
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Isabella Rocks ‘Top Gun’ Shirt Rare Outing In London: Photo

Isabella Kidman Cruise is repping her dad! The 29-year-old daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman strutted her stuff on Tuesday in London while rocking a Top Gun t-shirt, aka the 1986 action-packed flick that starred her dad. She paired the look with an oversized jean jacket, black jeans, black combat boots and a white baseball cap. The young artist also rocked some dark-colored shades, reminiscent of her father’s Lt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell’s, or perhaps the coolest pilot around (the one who’s making a comeback in the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick!)
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Look-A-Like Daughter Apple Stuns In White Gown On Her 18th Birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow gushed about her baby girl, Apple, on her 18th birthday! The Oscar winner, 49, took to her Instagram on Saturday, May 14, to share a heartwarming tribute to her look-a-like daughter, whom she shares with her Coldplay lead singer ex Chris Martin. The sweet message included a stunning photo of Apple posing in a mirror as she slayed in a gorgeous white gown. They grow up so fast!
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Daughter Bella Showed Her Dad's Franchise Some Love in Rare New Photos

Click here to read the full article. Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s daughter Isabella Kidman Cruise usually keeps a low profile unlike her A-list parents. However, the 29-year-old artist was snapped by the paparazzi in London giving a little love to her dad with his big return to the screen in Top Gun: Maverick. She donned a black vintage Top Gun t-shirt to show even she’s a fan of Maverick and his crazy stunts. (See the photos HERE.) Bella paired the look with black jeans, a blue denim jacket and Doc Maarten boots. Most people walking by wouldn’t even know she...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Salma Hayek
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snuggle#Alcohol#Vogue#Salma Hayek Lookalike#Mexican
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Hold Hands in London

It’s all romance, across the pond, for Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz! The pair was spotted spending some quality time together in London, where they showed off their casual style while strolling hand in hand on Easter Sunday. Tatum, 41, wore a jacket along with pair of beige...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlotte's new dress has a link to Prince William that'll warm your heart

Did you see the royal family on Easter Sunday? The Duchess of Cambridge attended the annual Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, arriving hand-in-hand with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Kate rocked a fitted coat dress from Emilia Wickstead, in a gorgeous baby blue, and her...
WORLD
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson are expecting a child together

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot‘s Sid Wilson have announced that they are expecting a child together. The couple first made their relationship public back in February, with Osbourne writing on Instagram: “After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson.”
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

SheKnows

47K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy