ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

South Bend issues boil water advisory to residents northeast of the city. Here's why.

By Tribune Staff Report
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago

SOUTH BEND ⁠— City officials are asking residents northeast of South Bend to boil their water this weekend.

The boil advisory applies only to those living in the neighborhood bounded by Auden Road to the north, Cleveland Road to the south, Iron Road to the west and Hickory Road to the east.

City officials are advising that these residents boil water through 2 p.m. Monday.

Breaking overnight: South Bend police investigate two Saturday shootings

Those in the affected area should boil any water intended for consumption for at least three minutes and let it cool before use. Officials say the cooled water, or alternatively bottled water, should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, preparing food and providing to pets.

Homes under the boil advisory sit outside of South Bend city limits but are served by city , official say the city serves some county residents with water and sewer services.

The advisory was first issued Friday afternoon after a loss of pressure in the city's water distribution center earlier that day, officials said. Water pressure has since been restored.

Residents in other parts of South Bend are not affected and don't need to boil water, city officials said.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: South Bend issues boil water advisory to residents northeast of the city. Here's why.

Comments / 0

Related
abc57.com

Auten Road bridge closed May 17-18 for inspection

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – The Auten Road bridge over the St. Joseph River will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday while crews inspect the bridge structure. The bridge will be closed between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on those days. A detour route will be posted and use...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Local developer eyes multi-housing unit at Portage Manor

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A developer of workforce housing has been given two months to figure out if such a project would work on the campus of Portage Manor. The Grand Rapids based company called Magnus Capital Partners is interested in an 18-acre parcel that would lie to the north of Portage Manor.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Section of U.S. 35 in La Porte closed for gas leak

LA PORTE, Ind. – A section of U.S. 35 is closed due to a gas leak, the City of La Porte Police Department announced. An accident on U.S.35 south caused the leak. Southbound lanes have reopened but northbound lanes are still closed from 300 S to 400 S.
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

Benton Harbor Mayor addresses Eric McGinnis case closure

Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss Attorney General Dana Nessel’s request to close the Eric McGinnis case. Eric McGinnis, 16, was found dead in the St. Joseph River in 1991 five days after he disappeared. The first investigation ended in 1993 and...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
South Bend, IN
Government
City
South Bend, IN
wkzo.com

Visitors to South Haven reminded of new ordinance regarding pier

SOUTH HAVEN MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Warm temperatures and sunshine have attracted people to the Lake Michigan shoreline once again, but South Haven city officials are reminding those who visit there of a new ordinance regarding the pier. City council members passed the new law in January that places...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
22 WSBT

Garbage truck demolishes house in La Porte County

A garbage truck crashed completely through the side of a house in La Porte County this afternoon. Miraculously, a woman and her baby were not seriously injured. The crash happened on U.S. 35 near 400 South at Kingsbury early this afternoon. La Porte County Sheriff John Boyd said one of...
LA PORTE, IN
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

City of Benton Harbor Water Update

LANSING, Mich. – Free bottled water continues to be provided by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) for City of Benton Harbor residents for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods and mixing powdered infant formula. To arrange water delivery to homebound or residents without transportation in...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
wamwamfm.com

High Gas Prices Could Spell Trouble for RV Industry

About nine in ten RVs produced in the world are made in northern Indiana. High gas prices may mean people have less money to spend on extras like recreational vehicles. Chris Stager, Economic Development Corp. of Elkhart County CEO, on Inside Indiana Business says despite the record growth, the industry could be in some trouble if gas prices go much higher.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Water Pressure#City Limits#Police
WNDU

School City of Mishawaka Superintendent to resign

Girl Named Tom to perform ‘America the Beautiful’ at Indianapolis 500. The South Bend-based trio and most recent winner of "The Voice" will perform “America the Beautiful” during pre-race ceremonies at the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 29. New study looking into possibility...
MISHAWAKA, IN
95.3 MNC

South Bend man critically hurt after hitting NIPSCO power pole

A 65-year-old South Bend man was critically hurt after hitting a NIPSCO power pole in Warsaw…. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. on Monday, May 16, on State Road 25. Kosciusko County Sheriff’s investigators say the man was traveling northbound, but veered off the road and across the highway, then hit the pole.
SOUTH BEND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Inside Indiana Business

Goshen Steel Company Denied Tax Break

Steel Harbor LLC, a stainless steel fabrication startup based in Goshen, was denied economic incentives from the Elkhart County Council. The Elkhart Truth reports the company plans to spend more than $6 million to build and equip a 55,000-square-foot facility in the Elkhart East business park. According to Economic Development...
GOSHEN, IN
WOWO News

Three Hoosier communities on ‘Best Places to Live’ list

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): U.S. News & World Report has released its list of the Best Places to Live in the United States. Three Indiana communities made the top 150 metropolitan areas based on affordability, desirability and quality of life. Topping the Indiana list is Fort Wayne, coming...
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Four juveniles rescued from Warren Dunes State Park drowning

BERRIEN, Mich. -- At approximately 6:18 p.m. on Sunday, the Baroda-Lake Police Department was dispatched to Warren Dunes State Park in response to a drowning call. Four South Bend-area juveniles were reportedly in distress, with bystanders assisting two swimmers to shore, while first-responders recovered the remaining two juveniles from the water.
SOUTH BEND, IN
michigancitylaporte.com

Washington Park Beach Time Bliss

Picture a blue-sky summer day with vacationers claiming a perfect spot on a glorious stretch of sand along the Lake Michigan shore. In a flash, they’re diving into clear waters, skimming the waves in a watercraft, or building sandcastles and, most importantly, making memories that will last a lifetime. That’s just a taste of what’s in store at Michigan City’s vacation gem – Washington Park, where the community meets the Great Lake in this enticing corner of Northern Indiana. Add in park activities such as visiting a longtime zoo or watching exciting high-speed boat races. Just outside the park’s boundaries, feast at nearby restaurants, play at a top-notch casino, and shop a host of stores and boutiques. West of town, get in touch with nature at Indiana Dunes National Park. The makings of a dream escape are close at hand.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
349K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy